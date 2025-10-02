Zelensky arrives in Copenhagen for European Political Community summit

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Copenhagen on Oct. 2 to take part in the European Political Community summit at the Bella Center.

"Today, we are working in Denmark at the European Political Community summit. I began my work with a meeting with Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen," Zelensky wrote.

The president is expected to address the forum, which gathers about 50 heads of state and government alongside EU officials, and hold a press conference with Frederiksen.

Zelensky's visit coincides with heightened security concerns in Denmark.

A series of drone sightings temporarily shut down airports in recent days, prompting joint counter-drone exercises with Ukrainian military specialists who arrived in the country on Sept. 29.

Speaking to journalists ahead of the summit, Zelensky noted that Ukraine has extensive war experience and is ready to provide support to Denmark in countering this drone threat.

"Today, Europe is indeed facing this threat from drones and unmanned aerial vehicles," he said. "Ukraine has relevant experience due to the war... Of course, we will not stand aside."

The Ukrainian leader's visit follows his remote appearance at an informal EU summit a day earlier, where he urged leaders to open the first negotiating cluster for Ukraine and Moldova.

The results of a bilateral screening, which was completed earlier this week and will serve as the basis for future accession talks, will be presented by the European Commission to member states for approval.

The European Commission recommended in November 2023 that accession talks begin with Ukraine and Moldova, a step endorsed by the European Council in December.