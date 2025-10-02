KI logo
Trump greenlights US intelligence sharing for Ukraine's long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, WSJ reports

by Sonya Bandouil
Trump greenlights US intelligence sharing for Ukraine’s long-range strikes on Russian energy infrastructure, WSJ reports
Ukraine supporters fly a Ukrainian flag outside the U.S. Capitol building in Washington, D.C. as the Senate convenes on Feb. 11, 2024. (Photo: Roberto Schmidt / Getty Images)

The U.S. will begin providing Ukraine with intelligence to support long-range missile strikes on Russia’s energy infrastructure, marking the first time the Trump administration has approved such aid, The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Oct. 1.

President Trump recently authorized the Pentagon and intelligence agencies to aid Kyiv with the strikes, and Washington is urging NATO allies to expand similar cooperation.

The decision reflects a deepening U.S. commitment to Ukrainian assistance as peace talks with Moscow have stalled.

Officials said the intelligence will allow Ukraine to target “refineries, pipelines, power stations and other infrastructure far from its borders” in an effort to weaken Russia’s war economy.

The administration is also weighing the delivery of Tomahawk and Barracuda missiles, which could hit targets up to 500 miles away.

“We are awaiting written guidance from the White House before sharing the necessary intelligence,” one U.S. official told the WSJ.

This development comes amid Trump’s shifting rhetoric on the war in Ukraine.


As his efforts to broker peace between Kyiv and Moscow have thus far not succeeded, Trump has grown frustrated with Russian President Vladimir Putin and recently made his most pro-Ukrainian statements so far.

Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

