KI logo
War

Russia plans to recruit Yemenis to fight in the war, Ukraine's intelligence says

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova
Russia plans to recruit Yemenis to fight in the war, Ukraine's intelligence says
A cadet walks past an outdoor advertising billboard with the slogan "Irreplaceable" and information about recruitment for the unmanned systems units of the Russian Armed Forces, installed on a street in St. Petersburg, Russia, on March 27, 2026. (Artem Priakhin/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Russia plans to recruit at least 27 Yemeni citizens for its full-scale war against Ukraine, Ukraine's Foreign Intelligence Service said on Sept. 19.

Moscow has been recruiting foreign fighters from countries such as Nepal, Somalia, India, and Cuba since the start of its full-scale invasion in 2022. The full extent of these recruitment efforts cannot be independently verified.

Some of the Yemeni nationals Russia plans to recruit for the war against Ukraine were born in 2006 and 2007, the Foreign Intelligence Service said.

In July, the head of a military recruitment office in Russia's Siberian city of Khanty-Mansiysk, asked the border guard to legalize Yemeni nationals in Russia, the agency said. The Russian authorities then allegedly planned to sign military contracts with them.

The Yemeni nationals are being legalized under a decree by Russian President Vladimir Putin on a temporary procedure for granting citizenship and residence permits.

According to the agency, they are first legalized in Russia through a simplified procedure and then recruited for military service.

Reports that Russia was recruiting "hundreds" of Yemeni mercenaries to fight in Ukraine emerged in 2024.

North Korea remains largest contributor of foreign troops to Russia's war effort, having previously deployed 12,000 troops to aid in a Russian-led counteroffensive in Kursk Oblast in 2025.

read also

US approves possible $2.7 billion sale to support Ukraine’s air defense
RussiaUkraineForeign mercenariesForeign Intelligence Service
Avatar
Kateryna Denisova

Politics Reporter

Kateryna Denisova is the reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in Ukrainian politics. Based in Kyiv, she focuses on domestic affairs, parliament, social and war-related issues. Kateryna began her career in journalism in 2020 and holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from Taras Shevchenko National University of Kyiv. She also studied at journalism schools in the Czech Republic and Germany.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Video
Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers.

The Kyiv Independent's Nick Allard and Asami Terajima travel to Kharkiv Oblast to meet reconnaissance soldiers from Ukraine's 60th Mechanized Brigade, part of the 3rd Army Corps, and witness the training required to perform one of the army's most dangerous roles.

Trump signs sweeping Russia sanctions bill into law.

Among its provisions, the law requires the president to impose tariffs of up to 100% on goods from countries that continue buying Russian crude oil or natural gas and were among the five largest importers of Russian energy by volume over the previous 12 months.

Friday, September 18
Show More

Editors' Picks