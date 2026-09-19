KI short logo
Featured Videos

Why drones can't replace Ukraine's reconnaissance soldiers

  • Avatar
  • Avatar
The Kyiv Independent's Nick Allard and Asami Terajima travel to Kharkiv Oblast to meet reconnaissance soldiers from Ukraine's 60th Mechanized Brigade, part of the 3rd Army Corps, and witness the training required to perform one of the army's most dangerous roles.
VideoReport
Copied!
Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

Europe must respond to Russia’s ‘hybrid’ attacks, Landsbergis says

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

How faith survives the war in Ukraine’s Donbas

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

Inside Russia's FSB prison network in Crimea | Documentary

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

As Russia-Ukraine war escalates in the air, what comes next?

Report

Interview

Explainer

Documentary

Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

  • Avatar
  • Avatar

The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

Vox Pop

Ukraine This Week

Dare To Ukraine

War Crimes Investigations Unit

Ukraine's True History

Editors' Picks