Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces commander

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Sviatoslav Zaiets commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, replacing Hennadii Shapovalov, according to a decree signed on Sept. 2.

Zaiets previously served as commander of the 20th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and was an active service member when Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2014.

Zaiets, then commander of the reconnaissance company of the 25th Airborne Brigade, was training in Crimea when Russia occupied the peninsula. He refused to accept the conditions imposed by the Russian occupying forces, and managed to withdraw his unit to mainland Ukraine, according to news outlet FMarmy.

His subordinates and peers described Zaiets as a modern officer with a good understanding of the digitalization and robotization of modern warfare, according to Hromadske.

Shapovalov had served as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces since June 19, 2025.

The decree signed by Zelensky gave no reasons for Shapovalov's dismissal.