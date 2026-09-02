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Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces commander

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by Jonas Heins
Zelensky appoints new Ground Forces commander
Ukrainian recruits complete basic military training at the Ukrainian Ground Forces training center, in an undisclosed location on March 25, 2026. (Photo by Roman PILIPEY / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky appointed Sviatoslav Zaiets commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces, replacing Hennadii Shapovalov, according to a decree signed on Sept. 2.

Zaiets previously served as commander of the 20th Army Corps of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, and was an active service member when Russia launched its war against Ukraine in 2014.

Zaiets, then commander of the reconnaissance company of the 25th Airborne Brigade, was training in Crimea when Russia occupied the peninsula. He refused to accept the conditions imposed by the Russian occupying forces, and managed to withdraw his unit to mainland Ukraine, according to news outlet FMarmy.

His subordinates and peers described Zaiets as a modern officer with a good understanding of the digitalization and robotization of modern warfare, according to Hromadske.

Shapovalov had served as commander of Ukraine's Ground Forces since June 19, 2025.

The decree signed by Zelensky gave no reasons for Shapovalov's dismissal.

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Jonas Heins

Jonas Heins is Assistant Editor at the Kyiv Independent. Before joining, Jonas worked in several think tanks and research institutions across Central and Eastern Europe. He grew up in Germany and holds an MA in European Studies from the University of Padova. Currently he is pursuing an MA in Central and East European, Russian, and Eurasian Studies from the Universities of Glasgow and Tartu.

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