Zelensky: Ukraine preparing 7 more bilateral security agreements

This audio is created with AI assistance

Ukraine is working on bilateral security agreements with seven more countries, President Volodymyr Zelensky said in his evening address on May 1.

Over 30 countries have joined the Group of Seven (G7) Joint Declaration of Support for Ukraine so far. The U.K., Germany, France, Denmark, Italy, Canada,the Netherlands, Finland, and Latvia have already signed bilateral agreements with Kyiv.

The negotiations with Estonia, Spain, the Czech Republic, and the U.S. are reportedly underway. The third round of talks with Washington was held on April 29, the Presidential Office reported.

Some drafts of security agreements are already prepared, according to Zelensky.

"We are filling the draft agreements with stronger opportunities for Ukraine and for common security with our partners. It is clear that a top priority is given to anything that will provide more protection against Russian terror," the president said.

G7 members presented their plan for long-term security commitments for Ukraine at the NATO summit in Vilnius in early July last year.

Under this plan, individual countries would provide bilateral support to help Kyiv repel the ongoing Russian invasion and deter any future aggression.

The security guarantees would entail explicit and long-lasting obligations, as well as bolster Ukraine's ability to resist Russian aggression. The guarantees would also cover sanctions, financial aid, and post-war reconstruction.