White House considering inviting Zelensky to peace talks in Alaska, media reports

The White House is considering inviting President Volodymyr Zelensky to peace talks in Alaska on Aug. 15, the same day U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin are set to meet.

NBC News reported on Aug. 9, citing a White House official and several people familiar with the matter, that the proposal is "being discussed."

Trump announced on Aug. 8 that he and Putin will meet in Alaska, where the two parties will meet to reportedly discuss Putin's proposal of a ceasefire plan that involves halting hostilities in exchange for Kyiv ceding its eastern territories to Russia.

Zelensky firmly rejected the idea of ceding any Ukrainian territory to end Russia's war, warning that an unfavorable peace deal in Ukraine will eventually lead to Russia regrouping and reinvading Ukraine.

One White House official told NBC News that "everyone is very hopeful that would happen," referring to Zelensky's presence in Alaska.

Another senior official offered a different account, telling the news agency that "The President remains open to a trilateral summit with both leaders. Right now, the White House is focusing on planning the bilateral meeting requested by President Putin."

Yet another White House source told CBS News that the situation remains fluid and may potentially involve Zelensky.

Trump initially suggested Zelensky would participate in the meeting as a precondition for peace but later changed course to hold an initial meeting with Putin followed by a proposed trilateral summit involving President Volodymyr Zelensky.

While the Ukrainian president signaled he is ready for such a format, Putin claimed he does not oppose the meeting in principle, but added that certain "conditions" must first be met.

As leader-level face talks are set to begin, European leaders have rejected Russia's proposal, instead offering a counterproposal to U.S. officials ahead of a planned meeting.

EU leaders also publicly voiced concerns over a lack of European and Ukrainian involvement in peace talks, with European officials telling the Wall Street Journal that peace talks would not hold much weight without the participation of European leaders.

It was not clear as to whether Zelensky will participate in a trilateral meeting or separate meetings the day of the summit if he is to be invited.







