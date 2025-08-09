'Future of Ukraine cannot be decided without Ukrainians' — EU leaders react to Russia's ceasefire proposal ahead of Trump-Putin meeting

European leaders reiterated their support for Ukraine's territorial integrity on Aug. 9 after Russian President Vladimir Putin proposed to the U.S. a ceasefire plan that involves halting hostilities in exchange for Kyiv ceding its eastern territories to Russia.

Putin told U.S. envoy Wikoff during a meeting on Aug. 6 that Russia would agree to a full ceasefire if Kyiv withdrew its forces from Donetsk Oblast, giving Moscow full control of Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts, as well as Crimea. In response, President Volodymyr Zelensky firmly rejected on Aug. 9 the idea of ceding any Ukrainian territory to end Russia's war.

The Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on Aug. 9, citing European and Ukrainian officials, that discussions between the EU, Ukraine, and U.S. amounted to a rejection of Russia's proposal, instead offering a counterproposal to U.S. officials ahead of a planned meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Putin on Aug. 15 in Alaska.

Members of the European bloc's Baltic states offered the most pointed criticism towards the proposal and U.S. President Donald Trump's suggestion that a peace deal would likely include Moscow and Kyiv "some swapping of territories."

"If borders can be changed by force, none are safe. If nations can be forced to live under a bigger neighbour’s dictate, none are free," Estonia's Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna wrote on X.

"Sovereignty and territorial integrity are the cornerstones of global stability. We will not reward aggression — not in Ukraine, not anywhere," Tsahkna added.

Lithuania's Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys offered a similar response as its Baltic neighbor, writing on X that "Ukraine’s borders, sovereignty and independence are non-negotiable."

"From Luhansk to Crimea, every inch belongs to the sovereign nation of Ukraine, fighting for its freedom," he added.

The Baltic states serve as one of the staunchest supporters of Ukraine, given their proximity to Russia. Members states have feared that Moscow may eventually launch an attack on the Baltic region if it is given the opportunity to regroup it force stemming from a broken ceasefire.

The public reaction from leaders come as President Volodymyr Zelensky held phone calls held calls throughout the day with European leaders, including leaders of France, the U.K., Finland, Spain, Denmark, and Estonia, seeking a unified approach to the proposals.

Two European officials familiar with the talks told WSJ on Aug. 9 that Europe aims to draw a unified red line with Ukraine, instituting that that EU officials should be involved in any potential peace negotiation with Russia and reiterating that Ukraine's future cannot be discussed without Kyiv's participation. The development comes as Trump has suggested he will include Ukraine in future negotiations only after an initial meeting with Putin.

In a post on X, French President Emmanuel Macron stressed that "the future of Ukraine cannot be decided without the Ukrainians who have been fighting for their freedom and security for over three years now," adding "Europeans will also necessarily be part of the solution, as it concerns their security."

The WSJ reported that unnamed European officials believed the proposal to be "much worse than Trump said on the call," with another adding that it gives "Putin everything he wants in exchange for nothing."

Despite attempts in recent months to pressure Moscow into a ceasefire, Trump failed to implement fresh sanctions on Russia by his self-imposed deadline of Aug. 8.

Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky reiterated his country's belief that Russia must first be pushed onto the negotiating table through economic pressure.

"Putin did not defeat Ukraine in 3 days, nor in 3 years. It was the support for Ukraine, sanctions, and Ukraine's courage that push him to the negotiating table," Lipavsky wrote on X.

"Ukraine must remain free. State borders cannot be moved through pressure and blackmail," he added.

Kyiv and Moscow have previously held three rounds of negotiations on an end to the war, with each round failing to halt hostilities amid Russia's refusal to implement a ceasefire.

Russia has repeatedly espoused maximalist demands to end its war in Ukraine publicly demanded that Kyiv forgo NATO membership and withdraw troops from all four regions as preconditions for peace. Under this condition, several large cities under Ukrainian control would have to be handed over to Russia.

"Who becomes a member of the EU and NATO is decided by their members, not Vladimir Putin. Czechia wants peace, but its form must always be agreed first and foremost by Ukraine," Lipavsky concluded.























