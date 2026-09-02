Von der Leyen confirms EU weighing Ukraine's Patriots payment request, decision expected on Sept. 7

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed on Aug. 2 that the bloc had received a payment request from Ukraine with a shopping list that included U.S.-made Patriot missile interceptors.

The Kyiv Independent first reported the request being submitted by then-Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, shortly before he was fired on July 15.

"I can confirm that we have received a new payment request worth several billion euros and would cover Ukraine's air defenses, including the PAC-3 air defense system," von der Leyen told reporters in Brussels on Aug. 2.

PAC-3 interceptors have played a vital role in shielding Ukraine's skies from ballistic missiles. The global shortage of Patriot interceptors has left Ukrainian cities increasingly vulnerable to Russian missile strikes.

"Member states are currently looking at Ukraine's request, but I can say it is going in the right direction," von der Leyen said.

EU and national diplomats have confirmed to the Kyiv Independent that a meeting of national representatives is scheduled for Sept. 7 to consider the request.

Approval of the request cannot be automatic because there are provisions in the EU's 90 billion ($104 billion) loan to Ukraine that require Kyiv to obtain specific permission when it wants to buy defense products that are sourced to a significant extent — more than 35% — from outside the bloc or Ukraine.

The PAC-3 interceptors are an American technology and so require such an exemption.

However, Kyiv's request is expected to be approved.

In April, the EU already approved an exemption for Ukraine to source cheap Chinese components for its drones.

And the approval process does not require unanimity but rather a qualified majority of EU countries to oppose the request.

That means 55% of EU countries, representing 65% of the EU's population, would have to oppose Kyiv's request to stop approval.

But once confirmed, there is still a global shortage of such interceptors for sale, which is why EU foreign ministers are meeting in Ireland on the same day to discuss freeing up some of their missiles for Ukraine's defense.