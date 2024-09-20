The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
EU's von der Leyen unveils up to 35 billion euro loan to Ukraine as part of G7 pledge

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2024 1:05 PM 2 min read
President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen addresses the closing press conference of the Summit on peace in Ukraine, at the luxury Burgenstock resort, near Lucerne, on June 16, 2024. (Alessandro della Valle/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Sept. 20 announced a loan of up to 35 billion euros ($39 billion) to Ukraine as part of a $50-billion pledge by the G7.

"Relentless Russian attacks means Ukraine needs continued EU support," the chief of the EU's executive arm said during her visit to Kyiv.

"The European Commission will provide a loan of up to 35 billion euros to Ukraine as part of the G7 pledge. This is another major EU contribution to Ukraine's recovery."

Von der Leyen arrived in Ukraine's capital earlier on Sept. 20 to discuss Europe's support in various areas "from winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

The G7 agreed in June to provide Ukraine with a loan of $50 billion by the end of the year, covered by proceeds from immobilized Russian assets.

The plan now stands on shaky ground as the U.S., which was supposed to shoulder $20 billion of the sum, is reluctant to commit unless the EU extends the sanctions immobilizing Russian assets. Such a step requires a unanimous vote, which is currently being blocked by Hungary, the EU's most Kremlin-proximate member.

The Financial Times (FT) reported on Sept. 17 that the EU is now drafting plans to provide the loan with or without U.S. support, aiming to gather between 20 billion and 40 billion euros ($22.3-44.5 billion). The outlet comments that the sum of 35 billion euros is a compromise that will allow Washington to step in at a later date.

Ukraine is in dire need of such a financial injection as Russia targets its energy infrastructure with missiles and drones and presses its ground offensive in the east.

President Volodymyr Zelensky thanked the G7 for the pledged $50 billion loan but also urged the creation of a mechanism for the full confiscation of $300 billion in frozen Russian funds. Roughly two-thirds are held at Belgium-based financial service company Euroclear.

Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine’s energy needs with Zelensky
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 20 to discuss Ukraine’s energy needs ahead of the coming winter.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
News Feed

10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
