Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's energy needs with Zelensky

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 20 to discuss Ukraine's energy needs ahead of the coming winter.

"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," von der Leyen said on X.

"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts," the chief of the EU's executive arm said, adding she will discuss Europe's support "from winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

In his evening address on Sept. 19, Zelensky said he is expecting "important talks" with von der Leyen as Ukraine braces for what some warn might be the "sternest" winter of the war yet.