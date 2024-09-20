The Kyiv Independent launches travel show
Von der Leyen arrives in Kyiv to discuss Ukraine's energy needs with Zelensky

by Martin Fornusek September 20, 2024 8:24 AM 1 min read
European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 20, 2024. (European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen/X)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: The story is being updated.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen arrived in Kyiv on Sept. 20 to discuss Ukraine's energy needs ahead of the coming winter.

"My 8th visit to Kyiv comes as the heating season starts soon, and Russia keeps targeting energy infrastructure," von der Leyen said on X.

"We will help Ukraine in its brave efforts," the chief of the EU's executive arm said, adding she will discuss Europe's support "from winter preparedness to defense, to accession and progress on the G7 loans."

In his evening address on Sept. 19, Zelensky said he is expecting "important talks" with von der Leyen as Ukraine braces for what some warn might be the "sternest" winter of the war yet.

Author: Martin Fornusek
10:06 PM

Bulgaria to ask EU to suspend egg imports from Ukraine.

"When the import of a certain type of product or commodity — vegetables, meat, eggs — reaches certain limits that the European Commission has outlined in advance, then we can activate the mechanism of banning their import. We are currently doing this in terms of eggs," Bulgarian Agriculture Minister Georgi Takhov said.
9:01 PM

Zelensky to meet Biden, Harris in White House on Sept. 26.

"The leaders will discuss the state of the war between Russia and Ukraine, including Ukraine’s strategic planning and U.S. support for Ukraine in its defense against Russian aggression," White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre said in a statement.
