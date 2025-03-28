USAGM withdraws termination of RFE/RL grant, funding back in effect

This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. Agency for Global Media (USAGM) has reversed its decision to terminate grant funding for Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL) for the fiscal year 2025, RFE/RL reported on March 27.

The move follows a U.S. District Court ruling that granted RFE/RL a temporary restraining order, blocking what the court deemed an unlawful attempt by USAGM to cut congressionally appropriated funds.

​​The funding for RFE/RL was terminated earlier this month after U.S. President Donald Trump ordered USAGM, the government agency overseeing RFE/RL, Radio Free Asia, and Voice of America, to be dismantled.

RFE/RL’s lawsuit argues that USAGM’s actions violate federal law and seeks access to the full $77 million in funding approved by Congress.

RFE/RL President Stephen Capus called the reversal an encouraging step but stressed the need for formal confirmation and dialogue with USAGM leadership to secure long-term stability.

He also emphasized the importance of keeping RFE/RL operational, especially during rising threats and censorship implementation around the world.

“This is not the time for RFE/RL to go silent,” Capus said.

RFE/RL was founded early in the Cold War to counter Soviet propaganda in Eastern Bloc countries. It has since continued providing coverage of Ukraine, Russia, Belarus, and countries in Central Asia, the Balkans, the Caucasus, and elsewhere.