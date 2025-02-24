The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, United States, Ukraine, Russia, War, United Nations
US reportedly urges UN to back its Ukraine resolution not naming Russia as aggressor

by Kateryna Denisova February 24, 2025 3:43 PM 2 min read
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his remarks during the 78th session of the United Nations (UN) General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, United States, on Sept. 19, 2023. (Fatih Aktas/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. sent a letter to U.N. member states asking them to vote for the American version of a resolution marking the third anniversary of Russia's full-scale war against Ukraine that does not name Moscow as the aggressor, Suspilne reported on Feb. 24, citing an obtained text of the letter.

According to the letter, Washington calls for a vote against "any other option or amendments presented during the 11th emergency special session on Feb. 24, 2025."

The news underscores Washington's shifting views on the Russia-Ukraine war since the accession of President Donald Trump.

According to reporting from last week, the U.S. allegedly refused to co-sponsor a U.N. resolution on Russia's all-out war, which reaffirms Ukraine's territorial integrity and condemns Moscow's aggression.

More than 50 countries, including all EU states and Ukraine, are the authors of the collective draft. It calls Russia an aggressor country and demands that it withdraw its troops from all of Ukraine's territory.

The U.N. General Assembly is expected to consider the two resolutions on Russia's war later on Feb. 24.

The U.S. version of the resolution, dubbed the "Path to Peace," reportedly does not name Russia as the aggressor but calls for "an immediate end to the conflict." Moscow proposed adding a phrase to this sentence — "including by addressing its root causes," the media outlet reported.

The authors of the collective and competing resolution proposed to replace the word "conflict" with "Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine" and to call for a "just lasting peace" instead of merely a "lasting peace."

Last week, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth and U.S. National Security Advisor Mike Waltz avoided directly naming Russia the aggressor in its war against Ukraine in interviews with Fox News.

The Pentagon chief acknowledged there was "an invasion into Ukraine" without naming Russia. When asked if it's fair to say that Russia attacked Ukraine without provocation in 2022, Hegseth replied that it's "fair to say it’s a very complicated situation."

U.S. President Donald Trump has pushed to mediate a peace agreement between Ukraine and Russia while using increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Kyiv. He dubbed President Volodymyr Zelensky a "dictator" and accused Ukraine of starting the war.

Soon after, Trump admitted that Russia launched a full-scale war by attacking Ukraine.

"Russia attacked, but they shouldn't have let him attack," Trump said.

The U.S. also opposed directly calling Russia the "aggressor" in a G7 statement devoted to the anniversary of the invasion, according to the Financial Times, which marked the first time the U.S. has pushed back on such language.

European leaders arrive in Kyiv on 3rd anniversary of full-scale war
“In this fight for survival, it is not only the destiny of Ukraine that is at stake. It’s Europe’s destiny,” European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
The Kyiv IndependentMartin Fornusek
Author: Kateryna Denisova
Most popular

News Feed

2:36 PM

Boris Johnson backs Trump's deal on Ukraine's natural resources.

"The deal should be signed," Boris Johnson said, speaking at the YES conference event held in Kyiv by the Victor Pinchuk Foundation on Feb. 24, the third anniversary of the Russian full-scale invasion. "It commits the U.S. to a free and sovereign Ukraine. A continued American support is well worth the price for Ukraine."
12:29 PM

EU to provide Ukraine with $3.7 billion tranche in March.

"Europe is here to strengthen Ukraine in this critical moment. I can announce that a new 3.5 billion euros ($3.7 billion) payment for Ukraine will arrive already in March," European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said.
MORE NEWS

