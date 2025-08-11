Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US pledged to consult Europe ahead of Trump-Putin summit, Polish prime minister says

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US pledged to consult Europe ahead of Trump-Putin summit, Polish prime minister says
Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk speaks in Warsaw, Feb. 29, 2025. (Attila Husejnow/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The U.S. has promised to coordinate with its European partners before the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said on Aug. 11, according to the Guardian.

The talks, planned for Aug. 15 in Alaska, will be the first in-person meeting between Trump and Putin since Trump's return to office. Ukraine's participation remains unclear, raising concerns in Kyiv and across Europe.

Tusk said he holds "lots of fears and lots of hope" about the meeting, noting Trump's "tactic… of unpredictability at times, when it comes to various moves and actions."

European leaders have been seeking direct talks with Trump ahead of the summit, Bloomberg reported on Aug. 10, citing people familiar with the matter.

U.S. Vice President JD Vance met with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in London on Aug. 9, and EU ambassadors were briefed on the matter the following day. The EU's foreign ministers were set to hold a virtual meeting on Aug. 11.

Trump has told European leaders and President Volodymyr Zelensky that Putin is open to negotiations if "land swaps" are part of the deal, Bloomberg reported earlier.

Though it remains unclear what such a deal would entail, a source in Ukraine's Presidential Office told the Kyiv Independent that Moscow seeks Kyiv's full withdrawal from partially occupied Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts in the east while offering to withdraw its forces from the limited areas it holds in the northeastern Sumy and Kharkiv oblasts.

Russia occupies roughly 20% of Ukraine's territory, including areas it has held since 2014 – Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk oblasts. In 2022, Moscow illegally declared the annexation of the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts following sham referenda.

Putin has publicly demanded that Ukraine renounce NATO membership, withdraw troops from all four occupied regions, and hand over several major cities still under Ukrainian control.

Moscow reiterated these demands during the May Istanbul peace talks and once more in the July third round of talks, which concluded in less than an hour.

Zelensky has repeatedly rejected any preconditions involving formally ceding Ukrainian territory. In his Aug. 9 evening address, he warned that a settlement lacking "genuine peace" would allow Russia to regroup and attack again.

Tusk warned that safeguarding Ukraine's territorial integrity is "not just a matter of solidarity with our neighbor, but also of our own security."

Mobilization gridlock: How politics, policy, and public opinion are shaping Ukraine’s war effort
As Ukraine struggles to replenish front-line units after 42 months of all-out war, those in power prefer to avoid publicly commenting on mobilization efforts and the way it is conducted. Political experts say mobilization became a “toxic” and politicized issue, with high-ranking officials — from the president to ministers and lawmakers — trying to avoid being associated with the cause. “In my opinion, most politicians are afraid to raise this topic because it is controversial,” political analy
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentAsami Terajima
Article image
Donald TuskEuropeUnited StatesPeace TalksTrump & RussiaEuropean allies
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, August 11
Monday, August 11
Show More

Editors' Picks