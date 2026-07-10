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US Senator Graham claims White House backing for Russia sanctions bill

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by Martin Fornusek
US Senator Graham claims White House backing for Russia sanctions bill
Senator Lindsey Graham conducts the Senate Budget Committee confirmation hearing for Hal Duncan, nominee to be deputy director of the Office of Management and Budget, in the Dirksen Building on June 16, 2026. (Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham said on July 10 that he had reached an agreement with the White House on a Russia sanctions bill, potentially clearing the way for the long-stalled measure to advance.

"We've reached an agreement with the White House on a version of the Russia sanctions bill that they will support," Graham told reporters during a visit to Kyiv.

The sanctions package, spearheaded by Graham, a Republican, and Senator Richard Blumenthal, a Democrat, "would give tools to President (Donald) Trump to help end this war," the lawmaker said.

It would also "create tools to punish those countries that prop up (Russian President Vladimir) Putin, that make money off this war," Graham added, saying he and Blumenthal will soon discuss moving the package forward with Democratic and Republican Congressional leaders.

The bipartisan bill would enable the White House to impose tariffs and sanctions on countries buying cheap Russian oil and gas, thereby undermining Moscow's wartime budget revenues.

Graham has been pushing the bill since last year but has struggled to gain traction amid a lukewarm response from the Trump White House.

While the U.S. lawmaker repeatedly claimed to have secured Trump's backing in the past, the administration seemingly walked back its support as the president's approach to Russia shifted between conciliatory and confrontational.

The initially proposed bill sought to impose 500% tariffs on imports from countries purchasing Russian oil, gas, uranium, and other products, though the details of the latest version remain unclear.

The announcement comes shortly after Trump agreed to grant Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles, a major boon in Kyiv's efforts to counter Russian ballistic missile attacks.

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‘Make them yourself’: Trump gives Zelensky green light to produce Patriot missiles
WarLindsey GrahamUS SenateUS sanctionsDonald TrumpUnited StatesUkraineRussiaTrump & Russia
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Martin Fornusek

Reporter

Martin Fornusek is a reporter for the Kyiv Independent, specializing in international and regional politics, history, and disinformation. Based in Lviv, Martin often reports on international politics, with a focus on analyzing developments related to Ukraine and Russia. His career in journalism began in 2021 after graduating from Masaryk University in Brno, Czechia, earning a Master's degree in Conflict and Democracy Studies. Martin has been invited to speak on Times Radio, France 24, Czech Television, and Radio Free Europe. He speaks English, Czech, and Ukrainian.

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