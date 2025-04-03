The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

US, Russia make 'significant progress' towards Ukraine ceasefire deal, Kremlin negotiator claims

by Abbey Fenbert April 3, 2025 11:57 PM 2 min read
Kirill Dmitriev, Executive Director of the Russian Direct Investment Fund, attends the St. Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) in Saint Petersburg, Russia on June 6, 2024. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu via Getty Images)
The United States and Russia have made "significant progress" towards a ceasefire in the war in Ukraine, Kremlin negotiator Kirill Dmitriev said on April 3 following talks with officials at the White House.

"Significant progress has been made on the ceasefire agreement in Ukraine," Dmitriev reported, according to the Russian state news agency TASS.

Dmitriev, who heads the state-controlled Russian Direct Investment Fund, met with U.S. officials in Washington on behalf of Russian President Vladimir Putin on April 2 and 3.

Dmitriev praised the administration under U.S. President Donald Trump for its constructive and respectful dialogue with Russia and said the two nations plan to restore and deepen their ties, including with further economic cooperation.

American businesses are prepared to return to Russia and fill the vacancies left after European companies withdrew in the wake of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Dmitriev said.

"U.S. companies are ready to occupy the niches left by European companies that left the Russian Federation," TASS reported.

The two countries are also discussing restoring direct flights.

Dmitriev did not disclose any details related to a potential ceasefire agreement, but said the Trump administration "is listening to the position of the Russian Federation" and will determine the date for the next round of negotiations "in the near future."

How Trump’s tariffs will impact Ukraine
U.S. President Donald Trump on April 2 unleashed what he has dubbed “Liberation Day,” imposing tariffs on nearly every country in the world — including war-torn Ukraine. Kyiv got off lighter than most with only a 10% tariff on all Ukrainian goods, compared to 20% on the E.U., and
The Kyiv IndependentDominic Culverwell

Author: Abbey Fenbert

News Feed

8:10 PM

Ukraine receives 5,000 more Starlink terminals from Poland, minister says.

"Starlinks will help residents of the front-line territories to stay in touch: call relatives, call emergency services, read the news. Due to attacks and destruction of base stations in the de-occupied territories, regular communication is unavailable," Digital Transformation Minister Mykhailo Fedorov said.
1:54 PM

US committed to NATO membership, Rubio says.

"As we speak right now, the United States is as active in NATO as it has ever been," U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said at a press briefing alongside NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte.
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.