US re-routing Patriots to fast-track air defenses to Ukraine, WSJ reports

The United States will send its next Patriot air defense system to Germany rather than Switzerland, in order to speed up Berlin's promised delivery of two Patriot batteries to Ukraine, the Wall Street Journal (WSJ) reported on July 18, citing three U.S. officials.

The reports come a day after the Swiss Defense Ministry announced that expected deliveries of U.S. Patriots would be delayed due to the U.S. State Department's decision to prioritize Ukraine.

Washington will instead deliver the next Patriot system off the production line to Germany, to replace two Patriots from its own arsenal that Berlin will ship to Kyiv, the WSJ reported.

The move marks the first time the Pentagon has facilitated weapons deliveries to Ukraine since U.S. President Donald Trump said on July 7 that he supported additional military aid. Trump later unveiled a plan to funnel weapons to Ukraine via a NATO- and EU-backed scheme in which alliance members purchase U.S.-made arms for Kyiv.

When announcing the plan on July 14, Trump said some Patriot systems and missiles could arrive in Ukraine "within days."

The Trump administration plans to negotiate individual deals with NATO members on weapons purchases for Ukraine, one senior U.S. official told the WSJ. These deals will include offensive and defensive weapons that countries will provide to Ukraine and then repurchase from Washington.

Germany, Norway, Denmark, the Netherlands, Sweden, the U.K., Canada and Finland have already committed to supporting the initiative, a NATO official said.

Trump previously told reporters on July 16 that Patriot air defense missiles and other weapons were already en route to Ukraine from Germany, though Germany's Defense Ministry said it had no knowledge of any such shipment.

The WSJ did not report an expected date of delivery for the German-provided Patriot systems bound for Ukraine.

Ukraine's need for U.S.-made Patriot batteries and ammunition has gone from urgent to desperate in recent months as Russia has dramatically escalated its campaign of aerial terror against cities across the country. Civilian casualties have mounted as large-scale drone and missile attacks overwhelm Ukraine's air defenses night after night.

U.S. Ambassador to NATO Matthew Whitaker said on July 17 that Washington is "moving with haste" to facilitate weapons shipments to Ukraine under Trump's new plan.

The U.S. has previously delivered three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while Germany has provided three more. A European coalition has contributed one additional battery, though not all are currently operational due to routine maintenance.

