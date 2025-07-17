Germany denies knowledge of Patriot missiles en route Ukraine, contradicting Trump's claim

Germany's Defense Ministry said it has no knowledge of any Patriot missile systems currently en route to Ukraine, contradicting U.S. President Donald Trump's claim that the shipments are already underway, SRF reported on July 16.

"I cannot confirm that anything is currently on the way. That is not known to me," a spokesperson for the German Defense Ministry said, according to Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

The spokesperson added that a virtual meeting of the Ukraine Defense Contact Group (UDCG) is scheduled for July 21 to resolve outstanding questions and work toward implementing the delivery of Patriot systems to Ukraine "as quickly as possible."

Patriot air defense missiles bound for Ukraine are already en route, Trump said on July 16, just days after unveiling a new NATO-coordinated arms initiative for Kyiv.

"They're already being shipped," Trump told reporters at Joint Base Andrews in Maryland when asked about Patriot missiles and other weapons. "They're coming in from Germany and then replaced by Germany. And in all cases, the United States gets paid back in full."

The announcement comes as Ukraine continues to press its allies, particularly the United States, for additional air defense systems amid a surge in Russian missile and drone attacks on cities across the country.

A German government spokesperson had previously confirmed on July 14 that discussions were ongoing among European allies over the provision of more than three Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Trump said the shipments fall under a new arrangement in which NATO and EU countries will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems, deliver them to Ukraine, and later replenish their own stockpiles through agreements with Washington.

The new weapons shipments would come a few days after Trump issued an ultimatum to Moscow, warning that the U.S. will impose "severe" tariffs unless Russia agrees to a peace deal within 50 days to end its war in Ukraine.