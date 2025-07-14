Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

Patriot systems, missiles may arrive in Ukraine 'within days,' Trump says

2 min read
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk
Patriot systems, missiles may arrive in Ukraine 'within days,' Trump says
A Patriot air defense system installed at the military hub for Ukraine at the Rzeszow-Jasionka airport in Jasionka, Poland, on March 6, 2025. (Sergei Gapon/AFP via Getty Images)

Editor's note: The story was updated to include reporting by Axios.

Some Patriot air defense systems and missiles may arrive in Ukraine "within days," U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte on July 14.

When asked when certain weapons, including missiles to Patriot air defense systems, were expected to arrive in Ukraine, Trump responded by saying "a full complement with the batteries... We're going to have some come very soon, within days."

"A couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have," Trump added.

On July 13, Trump said that Washington would send Patriots to Ukraine, though he did not specify whether the pledge referred to full batteries or interceptor missiles.

The announcement comes amid Russia stepping up aerial attacks against Ukraine, targeting cities with missiles, drones, and guided bombs.

Patriot systems are a key component of Ukraine's air defense architecture due to their ability to intercept missiles at long ranges.

Trump and Rutte also unveiled a scheme under which NATO will purchase advanced arms from the U.S., including air defense systems, and deliver some of them to Ukraine.

"We're gonna make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to NATO. NATO may choose to have a certain (number) of them sent to other countries... where the country will release something, and it will mostly be in the form of a replacement," Trump said.

The U.S. will sell around $10 billion in weapons to NATO allies in a first wave of arms designed to support Ukraine, Axios reported on July 14, citing an undisclosed source. The shipment will reportedly include missiles, air defense weaponry and artillery shells.

Previously, Trump said that the new weapons deliveries would be structured so that the U.S. is fully reimbursed, adding, "They are going to pay us 100% for that."

Washington has so far delivered three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while Germany has sent three more. A European coalition has contributed an additional battery, though not all systems are currently operational due to maintenance rotations.

Thank you for reading this article and staying informed. The Kyiv Independent operates without a wealthy owner or a paywall, relying solely on readers like you to fund our journalism. Consider joining our community today.

Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles — what they are and why everyone wants them
Amid escalating Russian aerial attacks on Ukraine, simmering tensions in the Middle East, and a Europe seeking to rearm in the face of an ever-more belligerent Kremlin, one piece of military kit in particular is currently in hot demand across the globe — Patriot PAC-3 interceptor missiles. The U.S.-made Patriot air defense system is one of the few in the world that defend against ballistic missiles, which Russia regularly launches against Ukraine, and which Israel and Iran traded salvos of las
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Article image
United StatesDonald TrumpPatriotUkraineUS aidWar
Avatar
Avatar
by Kateryna Denisova, The Kyiv Independent news desk

Most Popular

News Feed
Monday, July 14
Show More

Editors' Picks