Patriot systems, missiles may arrive in Ukraine 'within days,' Trump says

Some Patriot air defense systems and missiles may arrive in Ukraine "within days," U.S. President Donald Trump said during a press conference with NATO chief Mark Rutte on July 14.

When asked when certain weapons, including missiles to Patriot air defense systems, were expected to arrive in Ukraine, Trump responded by saying "a full complement with the batteries... We're going to have some come very soon, within days."

"A couple of the countries that have Patriots are going to swap over and will replace the Patriots with the ones they have," Trump added.

On July 13, Trump said that Washington would send Patriots to Ukraine, though he did not specify whether the pledge referred to full batteries or interceptor missiles.

The announcement comes amid Russia stepping up aerial attacks against Ukraine, targeting cities with missiles, drones, and guided bombs.

Patriot systems are a key component of Ukraine's air defense architecture due to their ability to intercept missiles at long ranges.

Trump and Rutte also unveiled a scheme under which NATO will purchase advanced arms from the U.S., including air defense systems, and deliver some of them to Ukraine.

"We're gonna make top-of-the-line weapons, and they'll be sent to NATO. NATO may choose to have a certain (number) of them sent to other countries... where the country will release something, and it will mostly be in the form of a replacement," Trump said.

The U.S. will sell around $10 billion in weapons to NATO allies in a first wave of arms designed to support Ukraine, Axios reported on July 14, citing an undisclosed source. The shipment will reportedly include missiles, air defense weaponry and artillery shells.

Previously, Trump said that the new weapons deliveries would be structured so that the U.S. is fully reimbursed, adding, "They are going to pay us 100% for that."

Washington has so far delivered three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while Germany has sent three more. A European coalition has contributed an additional battery, though not all systems are currently operational due to maintenance rotations.

