News Feed

US plans to play minimal role in security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reports

2 min read
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
An aerial view of the Pentagon in Washington, D.C., U.S., on May 15, 2023. Photo for illustrative purposes. (U.S. Department of Defense/ Air Force Staff)

U.S. Defense Policy Undersecretary Elbridge Colby told his European counterparts that the U.S. is planning to play a minimal role in security guarantees for Ukraine, Politico reported on Aug. 20.

"There’s the dawning reality that this will be Europe making this happen on the ground... The U.S. is not fully committed to anything," an unnamed NATO diplomat who was briefed on the Aug. 19 talks between military leaders said.

U.S. President Donald Trump met President Volodymyr Zelensky and European leaders in the White House on Aug. 18 as Washington intensifies efforts to broker a peace deal to end Russia's war against Ukraine.

In the Aug. 19 meeting, European military leaders asked the U.S. to disclose what troops and air support it was willing to provide in security guarantees for Ukraine. In response, Colby said that the U.S. would play a minimal role, a European official and another person briefed on the discussion told Politico.

Another meeting between NATO leaders was held on Aug. 20, further worrying allies that Trump will rely on Europe to ensure long-term peace is maintained in Ukraine once Russia's war is over, six unnamed U.S. and European officials said.

"I don’t know where that leaves us," one of the European officials told Politico. "Pretty much back to where we were in the spring with the coalition of the willing."

Prior to meeting Zelensky in the White House, Trump met Russian President Vladimir Putin in Alaska on Aug. 15.

Although no formal peace agreement was made during their three-hour meeting in Anchorage, Trump later said they had made headway and "largely agreed" on security guarantees for Ukraine and territorial swaps.

On Aug. 19, Trump said that U.S. soldiers will not be on the ground in Ukraine to ensure security guarantees are upheld.

Trump has said he plans to host a bilateral meeting between Zelensky and Putin, followed by a trilateral meeting consisting of the three leaders.

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Editors' Picks