US not pushing for Ukraine's demilitarization as part of peace deal, Reuters reports

by Martin Fornusek April 23, 2025 11:36 AM 2 min read
France's President Emmanuel Macron (L) shakes hands with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio (2R) next to US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (C) and France's Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs Jean-Noel Barrot before a meeting at the Elysee presidential palace in Paris on April 17, 2025. (Ludovic Marin/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

The U.S. does not call for reducing Ukraine's military capabilities and is not opposed to a European peacekeeping force in the country, Reuters reported on April 23, citing two undisclosed diplomatic sources.

While these positions contradict Russia's previously expressed demands, the U.S. ceasefire proposal has reportedly also included a demand for major concessions from Ukraine.

U.S. President Donald Trump's "final" ceasefire proposal, handed over to Ukrainian officials last week, includes the U.S. de jure recognizing Russian control over Crimea and de facto control over occupied territories in the Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson oblasts, Axios reported.

Ukraine has already rejected the possibility of recognizing Russian hold over Crimea as legal, after which U.S. and European top ministers moved to skip the upcoming talks in London on April 23.

The meeting is still scheduled to take place on a lower level and in a closed format. The U.S. delegation will be led by Special Envoy for Ukraine Keith Kellogg.

Russia has repeatedly called for the reduction of Ukraine's Armed Forces, a demand strictly rejected by Kyiv and its European allies. Moscow has also opposed a peacekeeping force in Ukraine made up of NATO members, though not ruling out international monitors from "third-party" countries.

The ceasefire talks appear to be on a tight schedule, as the Trump administration has said it will abandon the effort unless tangible progress is made soon.

Reuters' diplomatic sources were skeptical about the possibility of a peace deal this week, as Trump suggested earlier. One European official reportedly said that Rubio grows concerned that Ukraine might revert to its "tough positions," making a breakthrough difficult.

Trump’s reported ‘final’ ceasefire offer includes accepting Russian occupation, few benefits for Ukraine
The U.S. reportedly presented its peace proposal last week during a meeting with Ukrainian officials in Paris.
The Kyiv IndependentKateryna Hodunova
Author: Martin Fornusek

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia's War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.