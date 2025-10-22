'Any one of us could have died' — Russian drone attack on Kyiv damages residential buildings, sets fires

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions, fires, and damaged buildings were reported in Kyiv late on Oct. 22 amid a Russian drone attack on Ukraine's capital.

The explosions were first reported at approximately 11:00 p.m. local time by Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground.

The drone attack comes just after a large-scale missile and drone attack on energy infrastructure across Ukraine killed six people and injured at least 44 overnight on Oct. 22.

"It's not a non-zero risk that any one of us could have died," local resident Paul Niland told the Kyiv Independent shortly after a strike in the Podil neighbourhood. "It's a peaceful residential area... There are no military objects around here; people live here."

The roof of a residential building was hit, and the windows of other buildings were shattered, journalists on the ground reported.

Debris was spread across the street in front of the Kyiv Great Choral Synagogue in the Podil neighbourhood, across from a residential building hit by a Russian drone.

"If you want to talk about Putin's de-nazification campaign, he just targeted a synagogue," Niland said.

According to preliminary results, a kindergarten was hit in the attack, Kyiv City Military Administration head Tymur Tkachenko said, adding that five cars were damaged in the neighborhood.

Earlier on Oct. 22, Russia attacked Kharkiv with drones, damaging a kindergarten, killing one person, and leaving nine injured, local authorities reported.

Meanwhile, in the Desnianskyi District, a residential building was damaged in the aftermath of the Russian attack, Tkachenko said.