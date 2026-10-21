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US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues
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The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Meaghan Mobbs about the strained U.S.-Ukraine relations, U.S. President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia, and pressure on Kyiv to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.
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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics
The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.