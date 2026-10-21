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US has disconnected its interests from morality, Kellogg’s daughter argues

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The Kyiv Independent’s Tim Zadorozhnyy speaks with Meaghan Mobbs about the strained U.S.-Ukraine relations, U.S. President Donald Trump’s diesel deal with Russia, and pressure on Kyiv to halt strikes on Russian oil refineries.
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How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

How Starlink gave Ukraine a ‘middle strike’ advantage that is now at risk

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Anne Applebaum on the contradiction of Trump’s support of Russia

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Trump’s diesel deal reveals Russia’s weakness, Browder argues

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

Can Ukraine fix its mobilization problems?

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Can You Hear Me? The Invisible Battles of Ukrainian Military Medics

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The Kyiv Independent's journalists Francis Farrell and Olena Zashko followed a group of Ukrainian military medics as they journeyed from the heat of battle in war-torn Ukraine to the serene forests of Sweden for a short mental health retreat.

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