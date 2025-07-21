Become a member
News Feed

US, Germany agree to deliver 5 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US, Germany agree to deliver 5 Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine
Patriot air defense system photographed on July 24, 2022, at Rzeszow Airport, Poland. Photo for illustrative purposes. (Christophe Gateau/picture alliance via Getty Images)

The U.S. and Germany have agreed to deliver five Patriot air defense systems to Ukraine, German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said on July 21, according to European Pravda.

The announcement comes as Russia escalates its long-range strike campaign on Ukraine, including with ballistic missiles that only the advanced Patriot can shoot down.

Overnight on July 21, Russian forces launched a new mass air attack against Ukraine — including 426 Shahed-type drones and various missiles including Kinzhal air-launched ballistic missiles as well as Kalibrs and Kh-101 cruise missiles.

Speaking during the 29th Ukraine Defense Contact Group meeting (better known as the Ramstein group after the U.S. base in Germany), Pistorius said he reached the agreement with U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth during a recent trip to Washington.

Coordination with partners on the systems' delivery will continue in the coming days, Pistorius added.

The U.S.-built Patriot systems are a vital part of Ukraine's layered air defense, capable of intercepting ballistic and cruise missiles and providing protection against large-scale strikes on cities.

The new commitment follows U.S. President Donald Trump's July 14 announcement of a NATO- and EU-backed initiative under which alliance members will purchase U.S.-made weapons systems for Ukraine.

Trump claimed on July 16 that Patriot shipments to Ukraine were already underway. Initially the German defense ministry denied knowledge of any such transfers.

On July 14, a German government spokesperson said that talks were ongoing among allies to deliver more than three Patriot systems to Ukraine.

Washington has already sent three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, with Germany providing three more. An additional battery has come from a European coalition, though not all of the systems are currently operational due to routine maintenance rotations.

Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

