Germany says EU discussing 'more than 3' Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine

European allies are in talks to purchase "more than three" Patriot air defense systems for Ukraine, a German government spokesperson said, the Guardian reported on July 14.

The comment follows earlier remarks by President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said in Rome on July 10 that Germany and Norway are prepared to buy three Patriot systems for Ukraine. The German official indicated that EU discussions now go beyond that figure.

"From the EU perspective, the talks are about more than three Patriot systems for Ukraine," a spokesperson quoted by the Guardian said.

"Discussions are now being held on the modalities of implementation, i.e., how many systems there will be, who will take them over, and how they will be financed."

The talks come amid stepped-up aerial assaults by Russia, which continues to target Ukrainian cities with missiles, drones, and guided bombs. Patriot systems are a key component of Ukraine's air defense architecture due to their ability to intercept missiles at long ranges.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on July 13 that the U.S. would send Patriots to Ukraine, though he did not specify whether the pledge referred to full batteries or interceptor missiles.

"We will send them Patriots, which they desperately need, because (Russian President Vladimir) Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice and then bombs everybody in the evening," he told reporters at Joint Base Andrews.

Trump said the new weapons deliveries would be structured so that the U.S. is fully reimbursed, adding, "They are going to pay us 100% for that."

If finalized, the move would mark Trump's first major military aid package to Ukraine that was not authorized under his predecessor, President Joe Biden. Until now, Trump's administration had continued weapons shipments only from existing funding.

Washington has so far delivered three Patriot batteries to Ukraine, while Germany has sent three more. A European coalition has contributed an additional battery, though not all systems are currently operational due to maintenance rotations.