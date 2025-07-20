Become a member
News Feed

Fire, explosions reported in Kyiv as Russia bombards Ukraine with drones despite Zelensky's offer of renewed peace talks

3 min read
Avatar
by Volodymyr Ivanyshyn
Fire, explosions reported in Kyiv as Russia bombards Ukraine with drones despite Zelensky's offer of renewed peace talks
Illustrative image: A light fog settles over the Ukrainian capital following overnight attacks, during which hundreds of Russian kamikaze drones and multiple missiles reportedly struck several neighborhoods across the city, in Kyiv, on July 10, 2025 (Francisco Richart Barbeira/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Explosions were heard in Kyiv, and a fire was reported in the city amid a Russian drone attack overnight on July 21.

Earlier in the night, all of Ukraine remained under threat of attack from Russian missiles and drones despite President Volodymyr Zelensky's invitation to hold peace talks with Moscow in Turkey next week.

On July 19, Zelensky announced that Kyiv has proposed a new round of peace talks with Moscow next week following an earlier meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Erdogan.

"Dialogue with the Russian side on prisoner exchanges is ongoing — we are continuing to implement the agreements reached during the earlier meeting in Istanbul," Zelensky said. "Our team is currently working on another exchange."

Russia has intensified strikes in recent weeks, targeting cities far from the frontline with drone and missile attacks.

"In the Darnytskyi district, a fire broke out on the roof of a non-residential building as a result of an attack. Details are being established," head of the Kyiv City Military Administration Tymur Tkachenko reported at 1:52 a.m. local time.

Explosions rocked Ukraine's capital, Kyiv Independent journalists on the ground reported at 2:16 a.m. local time.

Additional explosions were reported by reporters on the ground at 2:25 a.m. local time.

At 3 a.m. local time, an air raid alert was again issued for all of Ukraine as Russian jets took to the skies.

Air defenses were working in the western city of Ivano-Frankivsk, Mayor Ruslan Martsinkiv reported at 3:13 a.m.

Kyiv Oblast's Military Administration first reported air defenses were operating at 11:40 p.m. local time on July 20.

All of Ukraine was under threat of attack by Russian missiles, the administration said at 12:24 a.m. local time on July 21.

"An air raid alert was declared in the Lviv region due to the takeoff of a MiG-31K. Let me remind you, these fighters are missile carriers of 'Kinzhal' missiles," Lviv Oblast Governor Makysym Kozytskyi said.

The threat was later lifted in Ukraine's western oblasts.

Russia has intensified drone and missile attacks in recent weeks, prompting Kyiv's allies to toughen sanctions on Moscow and renew support for Ukraine.

On July 12, Russia continued renewed attacks on western Ukrainian cities, striking communities far from the front line with drone and missile attacks for the third straight night. Two people were killed and another 38 were injured in the Russian attack.

Russian attacks killed at least seven people and injured another 25 in Ukraine, regional authorities reported early on July 18.

Article image
Avatar
Volodymyr Ivanyshyn

News Editor

Volodymyr Ivanyshyn is a news editor for The Kyiv Independent. He is pursuing an Honors Bachelor of Arts at the University of Toronto, majoring in political science with a minor in anthropology and human geography. Volodymyr holds a Certificate in Business Fundamentals from Rotman Commerce at the University of Toronto. He previously completed an internship with The Kyiv Independent.

Read more

