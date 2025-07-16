Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
KI logo
KI short logoKI logo
Become a member
Featured
Sections
More
Follow Us
News Feed

US-founded extremist group claims killing of Ukrainian security service colonel in Kyiv

2 min read
Avatar
by Tim Zadorozhnyy
US-founded extremist group claims killing of Ukrainian security service colonel in Kyiv
A screenshot from a video by the Security Service of Ukraine, announcing the killing of Russian agents who killed an SBU officer in Kyiv on July 10, published on July 13, 2025. (Security Service of Ukraine)

The Ukrainian branch of the American right-wing extremist organization the Base has claimed responsibility for the assassination of Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) Colonel Ivan Voronych in Kyiv.

Voronych is the highest-ranking SBU officer known to have been killed in Kyiv in a targeted assassination since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

In a statement, the local affiliate — known as White Phoenix — praised its "comrades" for the July 10 killing of the SBU colonel in the Holosiivskyi district of Kyiv. Sources in the counter-terrorism field consider the group's claim credible, the Guardian reported.

The Kyiv Independent could not verify the claims.

Voronych was shot multiple times and died at the scene. The SBU later announced that it had killed the alleged Russian killers — a man and a woman — involved in the murder.

According to investigators, the pair had been ordered by Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to surveil Voronych's movements and were later directed to a weapons cache containing a firearm with a silencer.

Founded in 2018 by former Pentagon contractor Rinaldo Nazzaro, the Base promotes white supremacist and neo-Nazi ideology. It has been designated a terrorist organization by the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Nazzaro has lived in Russia since 2019 and has consistently denied allegations of collaborating with Russian intelligence, although Western officials and media still suspect connections.

The Base has used encrypted messaging apps and propaganda networks to recruit globally. Its Ukrainian branch reportedly offers financial incentives for attacks on individuals and critical infrastructure.

Ukraine’s new ground drones are helping capture Russian soldiers, a boost for Kyiv’s strained infantry
Ukraine’s use of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs) has accelerated in recent months, a development experts say could help ease pressure on infantry as Kyiv struggles with ongoing recruitment problems and losses. Ukraine’s first confirmed UGV — often referred to as ground drones — combat mission took place in December 2024, when the Charter Brigade used one in Kharkiv Oblast. It was the first time a homegrown UGV had participated in a full battlefield operation. Developments have come thick and f
Article imageThe Kyiv IndependentTania Myronyshena
Article image
UkraineSBUWarTerrorismUnited StatesFSB
Avatar
Tim Zadorozhnyy

News Editor

Tim Zadorozhnyy is a news editor at The Kyiv Independent. Based in Warsaw, he is pursuing studies in International Relations, focusing on European Studies. Tim began his career at a local television channel in Odesa. After moving to Warsaw, he joined the Belarusian opposition media outlet NEXTA, starting as a news anchor and later advancing to the position of managing editor.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Video
Latvian prime minister on Trump's NATO deal and new Russia sanctions

The Kyiv Independent's Deputy Chief Editor Oleksiy Sorokin spoke with Latvian Prime Minister Evika Siliņa during her visit to Kyiv on July 15, following U.S. President Donald Trump's announcement of his deal with NATO to arm Ukraine and his threat to impose severe sanctions on Russia if it doesn't reach a peace deal with Ukraine within the next 50 days.

Show More

Editors' Picks