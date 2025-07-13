SBU claims liquidation of Russian agents responsible for killing officer in Kyiv

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has eliminated the alleged killers of one of its officers on July 10 in Kyiv per orders of Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB), according to a statement made by the agency on July 13.

The alleged Russian agents were killed during a shootout in an SBU special operation on July 13 in Kyiv Oblast, according to the statement.

"This morning, SBU forces were conducting an arrest operation of the agent-and-combat group of the Russian Federal Security Service, which was routed to Ukraine in advance and three days ago murdered an SBU officer, our brother-in-arms, Colonel Ivan Voronych," said SBU head Lieutenant General Vasyl Maliuk in a video published by the agency.

According to the investigation, the killing of Voronych was carried out by two people - a man and a woman. Their handler ordered them to follow the SBU officer to establish his daily schedule and routes, and later gave them coordinates of a secret stash where a firearm and suppressor was located, the SBU reported.

After killing the Security Service colonel, the killers tried to go into hiding, but SBU and National Police officers established their whereabouts in Kyiv Oblast, according to the statement.

"I want to remind you that the only prospect of the enemy on the territory of Ukraine is death," said Maliuk in the video.

The search for the killers was led by Maliuk in collaboration with Ukraine's National Police.

Earlier on July 10, around 9 a.m. local time, a man approached Voronych and fired five shots from a pistol, fleeing the scene afterward, according to news reports.

Voronych suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died on the scene.

The SBU claimed to prevent 85% of similar attempted Russian attacks inside Ukrainian territory.