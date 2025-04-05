The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

News Feed, Russian attack, Kryvyi Rih, Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, Ukraine, Europe
European leaders condemn Russia's deadly attack on Kryvyi Rih

by The Kyiv Independent news desk April 5, 2025 12:39 PM 2 min read
A photo of the aftermath of the Russian attack on Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, on April 4, 2025. (Volodymyr Zelensky/X)
Several European officials condemned Russia's attack on the Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih on April 4, which killed 19 people and injured 68.

Russian forces reportedly launched a combined missile and drone attack on the Dnipropetrovsk Oblast city in the evening setting buildings ablaze in residential districts.

Among those killed in the attack are nine children. Forty people have been hospitalized, according to local authorities.

"All of Europe is heading into the weekend, but Ukrainians are living in a different reality," Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans wrote on X.

"Yet another Russian attack... This is why we must accelerate support for Ukraine!"

European Commission Vice-President Kaja Kallas also condemned the attack, calling it "tragic and inhumane."

"Another reckless Russian attack struck a crowded residential area... Russia continues to destroy Ukraine, no interest in peace," Kallas wrote on X.

In response to the attack, Estonian Foreign Minister Margus Tsahkna said "Russia seeks war, not peace and the attacks against civilians, incl(uding) children are brutal proof of it."

"Firing a missile at a children's playground — this is not war, this is barbarism," Czech Foreign Affairs Minister Jan Lipavsky wrote on X. "Our thoughts are with the families of the victims and with those defending their country against Russian terror."

Lithuanian Foreign Affairs Minister Kestutis Budrys posted photos of the attack on X, with the caption "Ceasefire by (Russian President Vladimir) Putin."

Kryvyi Rih, Zelensky's hometown, remains a frequent target of Russian attacks. The city, home to about 660,000 people, is the second-largest in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast and lies roughly 70 kilometers (40 miles) from the front line.

Author: The Kyiv Independent news desk

