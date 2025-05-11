US approves transfer of 125 long-range missiles, 100 Patriots from Germany to Ukraine, NYT reports

The United States has approved the transfer of 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air defense missiles from Germany to Ukraine, the New York Times (NYT) reported on May 10.

The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.

A U.S. congressional official on May 9 announced that Washington had given the green light for Germany to transfer the weapons to Kyiv, the NYT reported. The shipment includes 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air defense missiles.

The Patriot air defense system is widely recognized for its high-precision detection, tracking, and interception of aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles. Ukraine reportedly has only eight Patriot systems, two of which are currently not in service. An additional Patriot system is on its way to Ukraine from Israel as part of a previously arranged commitment, the NYT reported on May 4.

Kyiv faces a shortage of ammunition for its Patriots, though details about its missile stocks have not been disclosed for security purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged the U.S. and international partners to provide additional Patriot systems and missiles as Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities intensify.

Production of Patriot missiles is expensive and complex, meaning the shortage is a worldwide issue.

At least two Patriot missiles are needed to intercept a ballistic missile, Ukrainian aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap told the Kyiv Independent on May 6. Russia has escalated its ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine, making April the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since September 2024.

Germany has provided Kyiv with air defense support, including Patriot missiles and IRIS-T systems, in previous military aid packages. Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on May 10, along with other European leaders, to reaffirm Germany and Europe's support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a ceasefire deal.