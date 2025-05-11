US approves transfer of 125 long-range missiles, 100 Patriots from Germany to Ukraine, NYT reports

"Russia is ready for negotiations without any preconditions," Putin claimed in an address marking the end of the three-day Victory Day ceasefire. He invited Ukraine to begin talks in Istanbul on May 15.
The American-made weapons cannot be exported, even by a country that owns them, without approval from the U.S. government.
While serving as a bishop in Peru, Robert Prevost, now Pope Leo XIV, called the full-scale war "a true invasion, imperialist in nature, where Russia seeks to conquer territory for reasons of power.”
Speaking to CNN on May 10, Peskov commented on the latest ceasefire proposal from Ukraine and Europe, responding that Russia needs to "think about" it, but is "resistant" to pressure.
Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv on May 10, President Volodymyr Zelensky rebuked the idea of a demilitarized zone in the war and emphasized the importance of first securing a ceasefire.
"We agreed that a full and unconditional ceasefire must begin on Monday, May 12, for at least 30 days. We jointly demand this from Russia, and we know we are supported in this by the United States," Zelensky said.
The announcement follows mounting fears that the two nuclear-armed countries were on the brink of engaging in another full-scale war.
Ukrainian media outlet ZN.UA reported on May 10 that their law enforcement sources confirmed an ongoing probe by the National Anti-Corruption Bureau into suspected embezzlement, money laundering and bribery.
Iran is preparing to send Russia Fath-360 short-range ballistic missile launchers, Reuters reported on May 9, citing Western security and regional officials familiar with the matter.
"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a complete unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air, and at sea for at least 30 days, starting as early as Monday," Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha wrote.
U.S. President Donald Trump has acknowledged in private that Russia is difficult to negotiate with because they "want the whole thing," referring to Ukraine, the WSJ reported, citing sources familiar with the comments.
The visit marks Merz’s first trip to Ukraine, and the first time all four leaders have travelled there together.
A notice about the airspace closure was published on the U.S. Defense Department's NOTAM (Notice to Airmen) website on May 10, as cited by Ukrainian defense news outlet Militarnyi.
US approves transfer of 125 long-range missiles, 100 Patriots from Germany to Ukraine, NYT reports
The United States has approved the transfer of 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air defense missiles from Germany to Ukraine, the New York Times (NYT) reported on May 10.
A U.S. congressional official on May 9 announced that Washington had given the green light for Germany to transfer the weapons to Kyiv, the NYT reported. The shipment includes 125 long-range artillery rockets and 100 Patriot air defense missiles.
The Patriot air defense system is widely recognized for its high-precision detection, tracking, and interception of aircraft, cruise, and ballistic missiles. Ukraine reportedly has only eight Patriot systems, two of which are currently not in service. An additional Patriot system is on its way to Ukraine from Israel as part of a previously arranged commitment, the NYT reported on May 4.
Kyiv faces a shortage of ammunition for its Patriots, though details about its missile stocks have not been disclosed for security purposes. President Volodymyr Zelensky has repeatedly urged the U.S. and international partners to provide additional Patriot systems and missiles as Russian attacks against Ukrainian cities intensify.
Production of Patriot missiles is expensive and complex, meaning the shortage is a worldwide issue.
At least two Patriot missiles are needed to intercept a ballistic missile, Ukrainian aviation expert Kostiantyn Kryvolap told the Kyiv Independent on May 6. Russia has escalated its ballistic missile attacks against Ukraine, making April the deadliest month for Ukrainian civilians since September 2024.
Germany has provided Kyiv with air defense support, including Patriot missiles and IRIS-T systems, in previous military aid packages. Newly elected German Chancellor Friedrich Merz arrived in Kyiv on May 10, along with other European leaders, to reaffirm Germany and Europe's support for Ukraine and commitment to securing a ceasefire deal.