Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed
Edit post

Update: Death toll of Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka rises to 3

by Martin Fornusek December 4, 2023 4:19 PM 1 min read
A body of a child was found in the rubble of a three-story resdiential building in Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, on Dec. 4, 2023. (Ihor Moroz/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: One of our reports from Dec. 1 incorrectly stated that the death toll of victims of the Novohrodivka missile strike had risen to four. Two bodies were found on Nov. 30, adding up to three people killed together with the body found on Dec. 4.

The death toll of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 29-30 has risen to three after the body of a child was found in the rubble, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported on Dec. 4.

Russian forces launched six S-300 missiles on Novohrodivka and two other towns in the Pokrovsk district, injuring 10 people, including four children.

Rescue services reportedly found the child in the ruins of a three-story building. Search operations are ongoing as two more people are said to be in the rubble.

Novohrodivka lies less than 40 kilometers northwest of occupied Donetsk.

Russia has occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. Towns and villages near the front line had suffered regular hostilities since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Many of the front-line towns have been badly damaged and largely depopulated as a result.

Ukraine war latest: Russian infantry activity rising in southeast, general says
Key developments on Dec. 3: * Ukraine investigates Russian troops allegedly executed 2 Ukrainian POWs * Tarnavskyi: Russian forces have intensified infantry activity on the southeastern front line * Russian attack on Kherson kills 2, injures 7 * Official: Russia has lost over 7,200 troops, 530…
The Kyiv IndependentAlexander Khrebet
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

6:48 AM

Russia attacks Sumy Oblast 10 times.

Russian forces shelled five communities in Sumy Oblast on Jan. 4, firing 10 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported.
Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:14 PM

Lukashenko approves amendments on Belarus' presidency law.

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko approved amendments to the law on the Belarusian presidency on Jan. 3, guaranteeing immunity for any former president of Belarus and introducing stricter rules on who is eligible to become president.
3:59 PM

Commander: Russia doubles attacks in southeastern sector.

Over the past day, Tarnavskyi said that Russian forces in the sector had launched almost 900 artillery barrages, 25 airstrikes, and dozens of assaults on Ukrainian positions. As a result of the clashes, Russia suffered heavy losses, including 423 personnel and 72 pieces of military equipment.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis National Video Field Report Newsletters Russia’s War Human Story Company News
Sections
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.