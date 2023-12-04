Update: Death toll of Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka rises to 3

This audio is created with AI assistance

Editor's note: One of our reports from Dec. 1 incorrectly stated that the death toll of victims of the Novohrodivka missile strike had risen to four. Two bodies were found on Nov. 30, adding up to three people killed together with the body found on Dec. 4.

The death toll of a Russian missile strike on Novohrodivka in Donetsk Oblast overnight on Nov. 29-30 has risen to three after the body of a child was found in the rubble, acting Governor Ihor Moroz reported on Dec. 4.

Russian forces launched six S-300 missiles on Novohrodivka and two other towns in the Pokrovsk district, injuring 10 people, including four children.

Rescue services reportedly found the child in the ruins of a three-story building. Search operations are ongoing as two more people are said to be in the rubble.

Novohrodivka lies less than 40 kilometers northwest of occupied Donetsk.

Russia has occupied part of Donetsk Oblast since 2014. Towns and villages near the front line had suffered regular hostilities since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion.

Many of the front-line towns have been badly damaged and largely depopulated as a result.