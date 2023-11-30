Russian attacks across Ukraine kill 1, injure at least 15

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked Ukraine numerous times over the past day with a variety of weapons that included eight S-300 missiles, killing one and wounding at least 15, regional authorities said on Nov. 30.

In Kherson Oblast, one was killed and five were injured by Russian attacks that used tanks, artillery, mortars, multiple-launch rocket systems, drones, and airplanes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

Russian forces struck Donetsk Oblast with six S-300 missiles, injuring 10 people, including four children, Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko said. Six missiles hit the Pokrovsk district simultaneously, wounding several, including a six-month-old baby.

In the city of Novohrodivka, Donetsk Oblast, a missile hit an apartment building, wounding a 13-year-old boy. Klymenko added that there were probably five more people buried in the rubble, including a child, and that rescue work was ongoing.

In Myrnohrad, Donetsk Oblast, two S-300 missiles struck a police station, destroying it.

Russian forces also attacked Dnipropetrovsk, Kharkiv, Khmelnytskyi, Sumy, and Mykolaiv oblasts, causing damage but no casualties.

As rescue work is still underway, there may be more updates and further clarification of casualties later in the day.

Ukraine's Air Force said on Nov. 30 that Russia had launched 20 Shahed-type drones and eight S-300 missiles toward Donetsk Oblast, and that 14 of the drones were shot down by air defenses.