Update: Death toll of Dec. 29 mass strike in Kyiv rises to 19

by Asami Terajima December 31, 2023 11:11 AM 1 min read
Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, at City Hall on Aug. 23, 2023. (Oleksii Samsonov/Global Images Ukraine via Getty Images)
The death toll in Kyiv of Russia's Dec. 29 mass missile strike has risen to 19, as rescuers found two more bodies under rubble, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Dec. 31.

The authorities quoted Popko as saying that rescuers continue to identify the victims of Russia's deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital.

On Dec. 29, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv, far from the battlefield, killing over 40 people and wounding at least 160 people countrywide.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier reported that 31 civilians in Kyiv were injured, 17 of whom were hospitalized.

Of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, Ukrainian air defense downed 114, according to the Air Force.

Ukraine war latest: Russia’s largest air attack on Ukraine kills 30, injures over 160
Russia unleashed its largest air attack on Ukraine on Dec. 29, targeting multiple Ukrainian regions with 158 missiles and drones. The attack killed 30 people and injured over 160 as of 7:30 p.m., according to Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko.
6:12 AM

Russia shells 7 communities in Sumy Oblast.

Russian forces attacked seven communities along the Sumy Oblast border on Dec. 30, firing 37 times over the course of the day, the Sumy Oblast military administration reported.
2:58 AM

US: Ordinary Russians also bear the brunt of this war.

During an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council in response to an alleged attack in Belgorod, U.S. official John Kelley stated that "ordinary Russian civilians are also bearing the brunt of the Kremlin’s brutal war."
2:01 AM

Russia launches second attack against Kharkiv.

Russia launched a drone attack against downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 31, just hours after a previous attack injured 26 people and damaged civilian infrastructure, Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced on Telegram.
12:55 AM

Update: Casualties from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to 26.

Russian forces attacked downtown Kharkiv on Dec. 30, injuring 26 people, the regional prosecutor's office reported. Among those injured are two boys, aged 14 and 16, and a foreign journalist. Previous reporting stated that only 20 civilians were injured.
