Update: Death toll of Dec. 29 mass strike in Kyiv rises to 19

The death toll in Kyiv of Russia's Dec. 29 mass missile strike has risen to 19, as rescuers found two more bodies under rubble, Serhii Popko, head of the Kyiv City Military Administration, reported on Dec. 31.

The authorities quoted Popko as saying that rescuers continue to identify the victims of Russia's deadliest attack on the Ukrainian capital.

On Dec. 29, Russia launched a large-scale drone and missile attack on multiple Ukrainian cities, including Kyiv and Lviv, far from the battlefield, killing over 40 people and wounding at least 160 people countrywide.

Kyiv Mayor Vitalii Klitschko earlier reported that 31 civilians in Kyiv were injured, 17 of whom were hospitalized.

Of the 158 Russian missiles and drones launched at the country, Ukrainian air defense downed 114, according to the Air Force.