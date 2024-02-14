Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Update: 2 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 8:03 PM 1 min read
A building damaged following a Russian missile strike on Velykyi Burluk, Kharkiv Oblast, on Feb. 14, 2024. (National Police/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast's village of Velykyi Burluk after being buried in the rubble, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Feb. 14.

Three men and two women were reportedly injured. Four people were rescued from the debris, the governor reported.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, most likely using S-300 missiles, according to Syniehubov. A two-story building was hit, and eight of its 16 apartments were damaged, the police said.

A house and two police cars were also reportedly damaged.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.

‘My hatred only grows:’ Kyiv residents lament over their homes destroyed by Russian attack
On Feb. 7, Russia launched its latest large-scale attack against Ukraine, targeting Kyiv and other oblasts. At least five people were killed and dozens were wounded.
The Kyiv IndependentDaria Shulzhenko
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox
Ukraine news
Please, enter correct email address
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.