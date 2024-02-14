Update: 2 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Kharkiv Oblast village

This audio is created with AI assistance

Two men were killed in a Russian missile attack on Kharkiv Oblast's village of Velykyi Burluk after being buried in the rubble, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said on Feb. 14.

Three men and two women were reportedly injured. Four people were rescued from the debris, the governor reported.

Russian forces launched the attack at around 4 p.m. on Feb. 14, most likely using S-300 missiles, according to Syniehubov. A two-story building was hit, and eight of its 16 apartments were damaged, the police said.

A house and two police cars were also reportedly damaged.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.