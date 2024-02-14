Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Story Studio Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Podcasts
Podcasts image
All Podcasts Arrow right
News Feed, Ukraine, Russian attacks, Kharkiv Oblast
Edit post

Russia launches missile attack against Kharkiv Oblast village, injures 7 civilians

by Martin Fornusek February 14, 2024 6:26 PM 1 min read
Kharkiv Oblast Governor Oleh Syniehubov. Illustrative purposes only. (Oleh Syniehubov/Telegram)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a missile attack against the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting two residential buildings and injuring at least seven people, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces attacked at 4:16 p.m. local time, most likely using S-300 anti-air missiles, the governor said. Three people were hospitalized, two of whom were rescued from the rubble of the damaged building.

According to the governor, other people remain trapped under the rubble.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.

Military: Ukraine reinforcing Avdiivka as Russia continues its offensive
Ukraine is reinforcing its troops fighting in Donetsk Oblast’s Avdiivka, and some units of the 110th Separate Mechanized Brigade were withdrawn from the city for rotation for the first time in almost two years, the brigade’s spokesman Ivan Siekach said on Feb. 13.
The Kyiv IndependentDinara Khalilova
Author: Martin Fornusek
Support independent journalism in Ukraine. Join us in this fight.
Freedom can be costly. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price for their independence. Support independent journalism in its darkest hour. Support us for as little as $1, and it only takes a minute.
visa masterCard americanExpress
Comments

Most popular

News Feed

Ukraine Daily
News from Ukraine in your inbox

Ukraine news

Please, enter correct email address
6:45 AM

ISW: Russia using Soviet deep combat theory.

Russian forces are working to restore maneuver to the battlefield through Soviet deep battle theory but are struggling with implementing the strategy due to current Ukrainian capabilities, the Institute for the Study of War reported in its daily assessment on Feb. 13.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Story Studio J-School Jobs Team Submit an Opinion
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.