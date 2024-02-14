Russia launches missile attack against Kharkiv Oblast village, injures 7 civilians

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russia carried out a missile attack against the village of Velykyi Burluk in Kharkiv Oblast, hitting two residential buildings and injuring at least seven people, said Governor Oleh Syniehubov.

Russian forces attacked at 4:16 p.m. local time, most likely using S-300 anti-air missiles, the governor said. Three people were hospitalized, two of whom were rescued from the rubble of the damaged building.

According to the governor, other people remain trapped under the rubble.

Velykyi Burluk lies around 80 kilometers east of Kharkiv and over 20 kilometers west of the Russian border.

The village was temporarily occupied by Russian forces in 2022 until its liberation in Ukraine's surprise counteroffensive in the autumn of that year.