Update: 1 killed, 5 injured in Russian attack on Kherson hospital

Russian Aug. 1 strike on a hospital in Kherson killed one person and wounded five more, according to the updated information published by the regional governor.

The killed man was a doctor, and the wounded are medical workers as well, Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram.

"The victims were given medical assistance, and now their lives are not in danger," he added.

A day before, Russian attacks on Kherson Oblast killed four civilians and injured 18, including a 16-year girl, Prokudin reported earlier.

Kherson and other regional settlements on the Kyiv-controlled west bank of the Dnipro River have been continuously subjected to Russian shelling since Ukrainian forces liberated them in November 2022.

Russian forces were pushed to the river's east bank, from where they have since been firing at the liberated territories, regularly resulting in civilian deaths and injuries.