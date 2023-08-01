12 killed, over 100 injured in Russian attacks over past day

This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian forces attacked nine oblasts over the past day, killing at least twelve people and injuring at least 104, local officials reported on Aug. 1.

Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Kherson, Sumy, Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts were attacked.

In Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, at least six people were killed and 81 injured in Russian attacks, Governor Serhii Lysak reported.

Russian forces launched ballistic missiles against the city of Kryvyi Rih on the morning of July 31, damaging a residential building and a university building, according to officials.

The strike killed at least six people, including a 10-year-old girl, and injured at least 81, Mayor Oleksandr Vilkul said. Some 19 people are hospitalized, including two children, he added.

According to the mayor, over 1,000 apartments and buildings in the city were affected by the attack.

In Donetsk Oblast, two people were killed and three wounded, Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko informed.

Russian attacks killed two residents and injured one more in Zoriane, according to the governor. One more civilian was wounded in Toretsk and another in Krasnohorivka, Kyrylenko specified.

At least one person was injured in Russian strikes against Kharkiv Oblast, Governor Oleh Syniehubov said.

Russian forces launched Shahed kamikaze drones against the city of Kharkiv. The attacks damaged a two-story building in the Shevchenkivskyi district, injuring a 63-year-old security guard, Syniehubov reported.

Russian strikes damaged several other residential and commercial buildings across the oblast, the governor added.

In Kherson Oblast, four people were killed and 18 injured, including a 16-year-old girl, in Russian strikes, Governor Oleksandr Prokudin said.

On the morning of July 31, Russian forces targeted a utility company building in the Kherson city center with a Grad multiple-launch rocket system. At least of the killed victims and six injured in the oblast over the past day were the company's employees, Prokudin said.

At around 1 p.m. Russian forces launched another attack against the city, targeting the Korabel district, killing at least one person and injuring another.

Another man was injured as a result of an attack on Beryslav, a city upriver from Kherson.

In Sumy Oblast, Russian strikes injured one person in the Velyka Pysarivka community, the Sumy Oblast Military Administration reported. Several residential and agricultural buildings were also damaged in the oblast, the officials reported.

Chernihiv, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, and Zaporizhzhia oblasts also came under attack but local officials reported no causalities.