Inside a prison where Russia tortured Ukrainian POWs
The Olenivka POW camp, located in the Russian-occupied part of Donetsk Oblast, was a notorious Russian-controlled prison where Ukrainian prisoners of war and civilian hostages from Mariupol have been subjected to torture. The Kyiv Independent’s War Crimes Investigations Unit will name those responsible for torturing prisoners in Olenivka.
ICC slams Russian arrest warrant for top prosecutor, judges

by The Kyiv Independent news desk May 20, 2023 10:02 PM 1 min read
The International Criminal Court stated on May 20 that it is "profoundly concerned" after Russia issued an arrest warrant for a prosecutor and judges who issued a warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The ICC called this "unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures," which it finds "unacceptable." The court said that Russia's actions would not stop it from trying to hold war criminals accountable.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges were added to Russia's wanted list as of May 19, according to the country's interior ministry.

In March the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of over 16,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.

In its statement, the ICC wrote that it believes Putin “bears individual criminal responsibility” as the leader of Russia for the crimes committed against Ukrainian children.

Russia has abducted thousands of children, forcibly moving them into Russia territory.

Some children who have since been liberated and returned to Ukraine spoke of very harsh conditions and abuse while they were kept in Russia.

5:56 PM

Zelensky signs law to raise tax rate for banks to 50%.

President Volodymyr Zelensky on Dec. 6 signed into law a bill that increases the profit tax for banks from 18% to 50% in 2023 and sets the rate at 25% starting from 2024. Funds from the increased tax rate will be directed towards Ukraine's military expenses.
