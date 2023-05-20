ICC slams Russian arrest warrant for top prosecutor, judges

This audio is created with AI assistance

The International Criminal Court stated on May 20 that it is "profoundly concerned" after Russia issued an arrest warrant for a prosecutor and judges who issued a warrant for Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

The ICC called this "unwarranted and unjustified coercive measures," which it finds "unacceptable." The court said that Russia's actions would not stop it from trying to hold war criminals accountable.

Chief Prosecutor Karim Khan and several judges were added to Russia's wanted list as of May 19, according to the country's interior ministry.

In March the ICC issued arrest warrants for Putin and Maria Lvova-Belova, the Russian official overseeing the forced deportations of over 16,000 Ukrainian children to Russia.

In its statement, the ICC wrote that it believes Putin “bears individual criminal responsibility” as the leader of Russia for the crimes committed against Ukrainian children.

Russia has abducted thousands of children, forcibly moving them into Russia territory.

Some children who have since been liberated and returned to Ukraine spoke of very harsh conditions and abuse while they were kept in Russia.