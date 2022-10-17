Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
Ukroboronprom says it's building ammunition factory together with NATO member state.

September 20, 2022 11:36 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Ukraine’s main defense company did not specify the name of the NATO member country but said the agreement had already been signed. Ukroboronprom did not provide any details on the location of the factory. 

The Kyiv Independent news desk
