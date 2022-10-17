Ukroboronprom says it's building ammunition factory together with NATO member state.
This item is part of our running news digest
September 20, 2022 11:36 pm
Go to the source of this newsSEE OUR NEWS DIGEST
Ukraine’s main defense company did not specify the name of the NATO member country but said the agreement had already been signed. Ukroboronprom did not provide any details on the location of the factory.
Independent journalism
for an independent Ukraine
for an independent Ukraine
Independence is an expensive currency. Both Ukraine and its journalists are paying a high price to preserve its independence. Support Ukraine's trusted journalism in its darkest hour.