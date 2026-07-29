Zelensky visits Poland for 1st time since historical dispute strained bilateral ties

President Volodymyr Zelensky arrived in Lublin on July 29 as Kyiv and Warsaw seek to stabilize relations strained by a dispute over historical memory.

The visit is Zelensky's first to Poland since President Karol Nawrocki revoked the Ukrainian leader's honorary Order of the White Eagle on June 19 following backlash over Zelensky's decision to name a serving Ukrainian military unit after the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA).

The Ukrainian president is expected to meet Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk during the visit.

The meeting comes as tensions over historical issues have complicated relations between two countries that became close allies after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

The UPA, a World War II-era organization that fought for Ukraine's independence, is remembered in Poland primarily for its role in the Volyn massacres, one of the most painful episodes in the history of Ukrainian-Polish relations.

Tens of thousands of Poles were killed in what is now western Ukraine, then under Nazi occupation, while thousands of Ukrainians were killed in retaliatory attacks carried out by Polish forces.

Since Nawrocki's decision, Kyiv and Warsaw have struggled to repair diplomatic ties.

Although Poland emerged as one of Ukraine's strongest supporters after Russia launched its full-scale invasion, historical grievances have increasingly resurfaced in political discourse.

Nawrocki has adopted a tougher approach toward Ukraine than his predecessor, Andrzej Duda.

Zelensky's visit also comes amid a rise in violence targeting Ukrainians in Poland, which has coincided with the deterioration in bilateral relations.

Polish police received 180 reports of hate crimes against Ukrainians during the first half of 2026, an increase of more than 30% compared with the same period last year, according to Rzeczpospolita.

The figures align with recent polling showing that a majority of Poles have become more skeptical of Ukraine and no longer support accepting Ukrainian refugees.