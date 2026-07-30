KI logo
War

General Staff: Russia has lost 1,444,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022

2 min read
PreferKyiv Independent Logoon Google
Avatar
by The Kyiv Independent news desk
General Staff: Russia has lost 1,444,810 troops in Ukraine since Feb. 24, 2022
Ukrainian soldiers operate the Bliskavka attack drone to strike Russian positions in the direction of Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine on May 15, 2026. (Diego Herrera Carcedo/Anadolu via Getty Images)

Russia has lost around 1,444,810 troops in Ukraine since the beginning of its full-scale invasion on Feb. 24, 2022, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported on July 30.

The figure includes 1,360 casualties Russian forces suffered over the past day.

According to the report, Russia has also lost 12,230 tanks, 25,049 armored combat vehicles, 127,621 vehicles and fuel tanks, 47,003 artillery systems, 1,976 multiple launch rocket systems, 1,522 air defense systems, 439 aircraft, 354 helicopters, 2,071 unmanned ground systems, 34 ships and boats, and two submarines.

Ukraine's General Staff has not revealed its own losses during the full-scale invasion, citing operational secrecy.

Independent Western think-tank reports agree that the Russian casualties significantly surpass Ukraine's losses, with the Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) estimating the ratio to be "roughly 2.5:1 or 2:1."

A January 2026 CSIS report said Ukraine has likely suffered between 500,000 and 600,000 casualties from February 2022 to December 2025, of which between 100,000 to 140,000 are thought to be killed in action (KIA).

read also

Ukraine and Iran’s dangerous new standoff, explained
UkraineRussiaGeneral StaffRussian losses
Avatar
The Kyiv Independent news desk

We are the news team of the Kyiv Independent. We are here to make sure our readers get quick, essential updates about the events in Ukraine. Feel free to contact us via email with feedback and news alerts.

Read more

Most Popular

News Feed
Thursday, July 30
Wednesday, July 29
Video
Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jimmy Rushton speaks with MAGA influencer Laura Loomer during her visit to Kyiv about the dramatic shift in her stance on Ukraine after years of opposing U.S. military aid to the country, spreading Russian propaganda narratives, and cooperating with Russian state media outlets such as Russia Today (RT).

Show More

Editors' Picks