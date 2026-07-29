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Ukrainian F-16 crashes during combat mission, pilot ejects safely

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by Sonya Bandouil
Ukrainian F-16 crashes during combat mission, pilot ejects safely
Illustrative image; An F-16 jet performs during the Air Show in Radom, Poland on Aug. 26, 2023. (Jakub Porzycki/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

Ukraine's Air Force lost contact with an F-16 fighter jet during a combat mission on July 29 after the aircraft experienced an in-flight emergency, the military confirmed.

"The pilot is currently safe. He was successfully evacuated and taken to a medical facility for examination and diagnostic tests," the Air Force said in a statement.

According to the military, the pilot was carrying out a mission to intercept Russian aerial targets in one sector of the front when an in-flight emergency forced the pilot to eject.

Experts and law enforcement officials are working at the crash site, while authorities reported no civilian casualties or damage on the ground.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation as specialists work to determine what led to the loss of the aircraft.

F-16s are used in both offensive and defensive operations. The aircraft have been used for intercepting Russian missiles and drones during aerial strikes against Ukraine. They can also be deployed to launch missiles at Russian positions along the front line.

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Sonya Bandouil

North American news editor

Sonya Bandouil is a North American news editor for The Kyiv Independent. She previously worked in the fields of cybersecurity and translating, and she also edited for various journals in NYC. Sonya has a Master’s degree in Global Affairs from New York University, and a Bachelor’s degree in Music from the University of Houston, in Texas.

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