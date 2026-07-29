Zelensky's Trump meeting produced one possible breakthrough — and it wasn't Patriots

US special envoy Steve Witkoff (L) and US President's son-in-law and businessman Jared Kushner arrive at the Elysee Palace in Paris, on Jan. 6, 2026. (Ludovic Marin / AFP via Getty Images)

President Volodymyr Zelensky's meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump took place in what Ukrainian officials described as a warm atmosphere, but it produced few results for Kyiv, people familiar with the discussions told the Kyiv Independent.

The one breakthrough may have been persuading Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner — Trump's two main envoys on Russia and Ukraine — to finally visit Kyiv after months of shuttling to Moscow.

One U.S. official familiar with the planning cautioned that the trip remains tentative, but said it could take place within the next two weeks.

Whether the visit actually happens remains uncertain.

But if it does, it would mark the first time either envoy has traveled to Ukraine despite making multiple visits to Russia since taking charge of the ongoing peace process.

A message reaches Trump

The idea gained momentum just before Zelensky's meeting with Trump.

U.S. conservative influencer Laura Loomer, who recently traveled to Ukraine in a dramatic reversal of her previous views on the war, repeatedly questioned why Trump's envoys had visited Moscow but never Kyiv.

U.S. social media influencer Laura Loomer meets President Volodymyr Zelensky in Kyiv on July 23, 2026. (President's Office)

During interviews from the Ukrainian capital, she argued that there was little justification for repeatedly engaging Russia — a country backing Iran in the war with the United States — while refusing to visit Ukraine.

She later raised the issue directly with Trump during a phone call from Kyiv.

"If other high-level diplomats could come here, (Witkoff and Kushner) could too," Loomer told the president.

According to people familiar with the discussions, the same argument later resurfaced during Trump's meeting with Zelensky.

Ukraine wanted more

Kyiv arrived in Washington hoping to secure far more than a symbolic visit.

The central issue remained Patriot interceptor missiles — the only weapons Ukraine currently has that can reliably intercept Russian ballistic missiles.

"The question is whether they will provide the missiles," one of the Ukrainian officials who traveled to the U.S. told the Kyiv Independent before the meeting.

President Volodymyr Zelensky (L) meets with U.S. President Donald Trump (R) at White House during his visit to Washington, D.C, United States on July 28, 2026. (President's Office)

Ukraine continues to face a critical shortage of Patriot interceptors as Russia intensifies missile strikes against Kyiv and other cities. When the talks ended, however, no real commitments on additional deliveries had been made.

Zelensky told Trump that Ukraine needs at least 300 Patriot missiles before winter to prevent energy infrastructure from collapsing under Russian attacks.

Instead, the only tangible outcome was renewed U.S. promises that Witkoff and Kushner would travel to Kyiv.

"Very good-natured, but still vague," the same delegate said afterward. "The main thing we need is missiles for air defense — we'll see if there's any progress."

Even those travel plans are viewed cautiously in Kyiv. The envoys have previously discussed visiting Ukraine without ever making the trip.

Why Kyiv matters now

Several factors now appear to be pushing Washington toward finally sending its negotiators.

U.S. officials are preparing another attempt to revive peace talks and believe conditions have shifted enough to justify a fresh diplomatic push.

According to one U.S. official, the White House increasingly believes both Moscow and Kyiv may now have reasons to consider an air ceasefire.

Ukraine has dramatically expanded strikes against Russian military infrastructure, logistics hubs, and strategic targets deep inside Russia.

Russia, meanwhile, has intensified missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities, repeatedly targeting Kyiv and other civilian population centers.

Washington believes those changing dynamics could make an agreement to halt air attacks more achievable than a broader ceasefire.

That message is expected to form the basis of the next diplomatic initiative.

Russia first — Ukraine second?

Even if the trip goes ahead, Kyiv is unlikely to be the envoys' first stop.

According to officials familiar with the planning, Witkoff and Kushner are expected to travel to Moscow before continuing to Ukraine.

There is also a more mundane obstacle.

Since Russia launched its full-scale invasion in 2022, Ukraine has closed its airspace, leaving rail travel as the only practical route to Kyiv.

"They have their own issue with having to take the train," one person familiar with the discussions said.

Still, Ukrainian officials believe the visit is now more likely than at any point since the Trump administration revived its mediation efforts.

"They want to go to Moscow, so they want to stop by Kyiv too, since they're already on their way," one Ukrainian official said.

"But we'll see."