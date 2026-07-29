Laura Loomer on her U-turn on Ukraine.

The Kyiv Independent’s Jimmy Rushton speaks with MAGA influencer Laura Loomer during her visit to Kyiv about the dramatic shift in her stance on Ukraine after years of opposing U.S. military aid to the country, spreading Russian propaganda narratives, and cooperating with Russian state media outlets such as Russia Today (RT). Loomer shares her experience of visiting Ukraine and meeting with President Volodymyr Zelensky. She also explains why she believes she was misled by Russian propaganda, why she now supports sending Patriot air defense interceptors to Ukraine, her views on U.S. President Donald Trump’s approach to Russia and Vladimir Putin, and why she believes prominent voices on the American right have underestimated the threat posed by the Kremlin.