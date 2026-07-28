Moscow Oblast industrial plant reportedly struck by Ukrainian drones, blackout in occupied Crimea

Editor's note: This is a developing story and is being updated.

Ukrainian drones targeted a Moscow Oblast steel fabrication plant, and a blackout was reported in occupied Crimea amid overnight strikes on July 28, according to monitoring channels.

The Hydrostalkonstruktsiya steel fabrication factory was struck by Ukrainian drones in Chekhov, Moscow Oblast, as Russian air defenses were engaged, Telegram news channel Exilenova Plus reported.

Moscow Oblast Governor Andrey Vorobyov confirmed a Ukrainian drone attack targeted the town of Chekhov, reporting that a residential building was struck.

Tires were set ablaze in an open area as a result of fallen drone debris, he said, adding that a home in the nearby village of Vaulovo caught fire as well.

Earlier in the night, an electric substation in the occupied city of Feodosia in southeastern Crimea was struck by Ukrainian drones, leaving much of the city without power, according to pro-Ukrainian Telegram channel Crimean Wind.

The details could not be immediately verified by the Kyiv Independent.

Ukrainian strikes have intensified in recent weeks as missiles and drones hit infrastructure in Russia and the occupied territories day after day.

Ukrainian drones struck neighboring Belgorod and cities in southern Russia overnight on July 27, monitoring channels and authorities reported.

In Belgorod, 12 people were injured, as a residential building and 15 parked cars were set ablaze, Belgorod Oblast's Operational Headquarters wrote.

Rostov Oblast Governor Yuri Slyusar reported that two people were killed and another five were injured in the city of Rostov-on-Don, claiming that warehouses and several homes were set ablaze as a result of the strikes.

President Volodymyr Zelensky later confirmed that Ukrainian drones struck an export terminal on Rostov Oblast's Black Sea coast.