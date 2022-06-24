Become a patronSupport Kyiv IndependentSave Ukrainian media
externalUkraine’s military intelligence: Syria to provide Russia with 40,000 mercenaries.

March 17, 2022 3:24 pmby The Kyiv Independent news desk
Some 150 Syrians were transferred to Russia to take part in its war against Ukraine on March 15; up to 300 are ordered to be sent to Ukraine every day. More weapons and military equipment are planned to be transferred from Syria to Russia and Belarus soon, Ukraine’s military intelligence reports. According to the report, some Syrian mercenaries see this as an opportunity for illegal immigration to the EU.

