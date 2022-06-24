RFE/RL journalists obtained satellite images showing what looks like a place of mass burial — a 300-meters (985 foot) long trench. Earlier, advisor to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andriushchenko said that in a village about 20 kilometers away from Mariupol, the Russian military arranged a mass burial for the killed Ukrainians. When the images confirmed his report, he said that even he was shocked by the scale of it.