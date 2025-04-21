The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

pre-order now
Skip to content
Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
More
About Join the Team Team Advertising Jobs
Newsletters
Newsletters image
All Newsletters Arrow right
Store
Store image
Shop Now Arrow right
KI Insights
KI Insights image
Learn more Arrow right
News Feed, Russia, United States, Donald Trump, Trump & Russia, NATO, Ukraine
Edit post

Kremlin 'satisfied' with US opposition to Ukraine's NATO membership

by Martin Fornusek April 21, 2025 2:35 PM 2 min read
Russian spokesperson Dmitry Peskov attends a press conference in Minsk, Belarus, on Dec. 19, 2022. (Contributor/Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

U.S. statements ruling out Ukraine's membership in NATO align with Russia's views and "satisfy" Moscow, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov said on April 21, Interfax news agency reported.

The Wall Street Journal recently reported that a ban on Kyiv joining the alliance was part of a ceasefire proposal presented by U.S. officials to Ukraine during Paris talks last week.

The news underscored the Trump administration's already voiced opposition to Ukraine's membership.

"We have heard from Washington at various levels that Ukraine's membership in NATO is out of the question," Peskov said.

"Of course, this is something that satisfies us and aligns with our position that Ukraine should not be a NATO member," the spokesperson added.

U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly echoed Moscow's narrative that Ukraine's efforts to join the alliance have been one of the root causes of the full-scale invasion.

Russian aggression against Ukraine began in 2014 with the annexation of Crimea and the war in Donbas, a time when Kyiv had little prospects of joining the alliance in the near future.

Ukraine applied for NATO membership in September 2022, months after the outbreak of the full-scale war. The country has yet to receive a formal invitation, as the 32 members have struggled to reach a consensus.

"NATO isn’t on the table," said U.S. Special Envoy to Ukraine Keith Kellogg in an interview with Fox News on April 20.

Ukraine has previously rejected restrictions on joining international alliances and organizations—namely, NATO and the EU—as part of a potential peace deal.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte recently said that Kyiv's path toward membership remains "irreversible" — as agreed during a NATO summit in 2024 — but added that the matter would not be part of an eventual peace settlement.

The Wall Street Journal also reported that the U.S. recognizing the Russian annexation of Crimea could potentially be part of a peace deal.

Asked about the topic, Peskov said that the path toward a "peaceful resolution cannot and should not take place in the public arena."

Kyiv has repeatedly rejected recognizing Russian occupation in any peace deal.

Nearly 100 days of Trump, and Putin is still calling the shots
It has been nearly 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency and Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukrainian civilians. Despite Trump’s pledge to end the war on “day one,” peace is nowhere in sight. When will the administration acknowledge that it is failing?
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Author: Martin Fornusek

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Featured
War Analysis Russia’s War National Human Story Field Report Company News
Sections
More
About Advertising Jobs Team Contacts Submit an Opinion Store
Follow Us
Enter your email to subscribe
Please, enter correct email address
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required

Subscribe

* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Subscribe
* indicates required
Explaining Ukraine with Kate Tsurkan
* indicates required
Successfuly subscribed
Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.