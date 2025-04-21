Ukrainian woman arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target missile strikes for 'easy money'

This audio is created with AI assistance

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian airfields in western Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on April 21.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian, described as "a local drug addict looking for 'easy' money on Telegram channels," was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the SBU said in a statement.

It said the suspect rented an apartment near a logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to conduct reconnaissance near a military airfield in one of Ukraine's western oblasts.

According to the report, her information could have allowed GRU to strike military units at the time of the highest concentration of Ukrainian personnel and equipment, as well as informing them about Ukrainian air defenses.

The suspect's mobile phone, which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, was seized.

The accused has been charged under Part 2 of the Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Also on April 21, the SBU detained a suspect alleged to have helped target Russian strikes on railway infrastructure potentially used by Ukraine's armed forces.

A 29-year-old unemployed woman was detained in the Chernihiv Oblast and accused of installing "a video camera with a power bank and online broadcast for the Russians" near a railroad crossing.

The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 2 of the Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.