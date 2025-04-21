The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Ukrainian woman arrested for allegedly helping Russia's GRU target missile strikes for 'easy money'

by Yuliia Taradiuk April 21, 2025 3:09 PM 2 min read
The suspect in a photograph released by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) on April 21, 2025 (Security Service of Ukraine).
A woman has been arrested on suspicion of working with Russian military intelligence (GRU) to help target missile and drone strikes on Ukrainian airfields in western Ukraine, the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) announced on April 21.

The 26-year-old Ukrainian, described as "a local drug addict looking for 'easy' money on Telegram channels," was detained in Khmelnytskyi Oblast, the SBU said in a statement.

It said the suspect rented an apartment near a logistics center of the Ukrainian Armed Forces to conduct reconnaissance near a military airfield in one of Ukraine's western oblasts.

According to the report, her information could have allowed GRU to strike military units at the time of the highest concentration of Ukrainian personnel and equipment, as well as informing them about Ukrainian air defenses.

The suspect's mobile phone, which reportedly contained incriminating messages with Russian security services, was seized.

The accused has been charged under Part 2 of the Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine. The suspect faces life imprisonment if convicted.

Also on April 21, the SBU detained a suspect alleged to have helped target Russian strikes on railway infrastructure potentially used by Ukraine's armed forces.

A 29-year-old unemployed woman was detained in the Chernihiv Oblast and accused of installing "a video camera with a power bank and online broadcast for the Russians" near a railroad crossing.

The suspect has been detained and charged under Part 2 of the Art. 111 (treason committed under martial law) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

Nearly 100 days of Trump, and Putin is still calling the shots
It has been nearly 100 days since Donald Trump returned to the U.S. presidency and Russian missiles continue to rain down on Ukrainian civilians. Despite Trump’s pledge to end the war on “day one,” peace is nowhere in sight. When will the administration acknowledge that it is failing?
The Kyiv IndependentCarl Bildt
Author: Yuliia Taradiuk

Most popular

News Feed

8:08 PM
Video

Ukrainians react to US proposal of recognizing Crimea as Russian.

The U.S. media outlet Axios reported on April 23 that the U.S. President Donald Trump administration's final proposal for ending the Russia-Ukraine war included the U.S. de jure recognizing Russia's annexation of Crimea and de facto recognizing its control of other occupied Ukrainian territories. We asked Kyiv residents for their reactions to the U.S. proposal.
7:21 PM  (Updated: )

Trump says 'nobody is asking' Ukraine to recognize Crimea as Russian.

"Nobody is asking (President Volodymyr) Zelensky to recognize Crimea as Russian Territory, but if he wants Crimea, why didn’t they fight for it eleven years ago when it was handed over to Russia without a shot being fired?" U.S. President Donald Trump wrote.
MORE NEWS

Editors' Picks

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.