Russian diaspora in Washington DC reportedly planning WWII memorial march for first time since all-out war's start

Russian nationals in the U.S. plan to hold the Immortal Regiment March in Washington, D.C., on May 3 to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, Ukrinform reported on April 21.

This will be the first time the event has been held in the U.S. capital since the outbreak of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine in 2022.

The Immortal Regiment March is typically a mass event throughout Russia, involving processions of people carrying photos of their relatives who fought in or were killed during World War II.

The organizers of the movement, who launched it in 2011, have since complained that Russian officials hijacked it for their political purposes.

The march is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. local time in Lafayette Square, near the White House, according to the brochure, which was distributed among Russian-speaking groups in the U.S. and obtained by Ukrinform.

The marchers will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the World War II Memorial in downtown Washington, D.C.

Similar events must be authorized by municipal authorities. The organizers said they had permission, the Ukrainian news agency reported, citing undisclosed sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department's press service in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to the news agency's request for comment, Ukrinform reported.