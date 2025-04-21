The Power Within: The Kyiv Independent’s first-ever magazine. Be among the first to get it.

Russian diaspora in Washington DC reportedly planning WWII memorial march for first time since all-out war's start

by Kateryna Hodunova April 21, 2025 10:49 AM 2 min read
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) holds an alleged portrait of his father during the Immortal Regiment, a rally where people carrying portraits of their relatives-veterans of World War II, after the Victory Day Parade at Red Square in Moscow, Russia on May 9, 2022. (Sefa Karacan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)
This audio is created with AI assistance

Russian nationals in the U.S. plan to hold the Immortal Regiment March in Washington, D.C., on May 3 to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, Ukrinform reported on April 21.

This will be the first time the event has been held in the U.S. capital since the outbreak of Russia's all-out war against Ukraine in 2022.

The Immortal Regiment March is typically a mass event throughout Russia, involving processions of people carrying photos of their relatives who fought in or were killed during World War II.

The organizers of the movement, who launched it in 2011, have since complained that Russian officials hijacked it for their political purposes.

The march is scheduled to start at 3:30 p.m. local time in Lafayette Square, near the White House, according to the brochure, which was distributed among Russian-speaking groups in the U.S. and obtained by Ukrinform.

The marchers will walk down Pennsylvania Avenue to the World War II Memorial in downtown Washington, D.C.

Similar events must be authorized by municipal authorities. The organizers said they had permission, the Ukrainian news agency reported, citing undisclosed sources.

The Metropolitan Police Department's press service in Washington, D.C., did not immediately respond to the news agency's request for comment, Ukrinform reported.

Decolonizing Russia — what it means and why it matters
Speaking to France’s National Assembly on April 11, Russian opposition leader Vladimir Kara-Murza did not petition Europe for the Kremlin’s total military defeat. Yet, while answering one of the many questions posed to him, he talked about how a colleague supposedly learned that ethnic Russians fin…
The Kyiv IndependentKate Tsurkan
Author: Kateryna Hodunova

Thank you for signing up for this newsletter. We’ve sent you a confirmation email.